Head of national performance Luke Casserly joins FFA exodus

Matildas captain and star striker Sam Kerr sits down with ESPN to share her journey from Aussie rules to soccer and what coming home to Perth truly means.

The exodus of leading members of Australian football's governing body has widened with FFA head of national performance Luke Casserly to leave the position after six years in the role.

The FFA confirmed on Monday the 45-year-old would depart the organisation "in the coming weeks."

Casserly is the latest high-profile departure from FFA following head of women's football Emma Highwood's departure in July, while chief executive David Gallop has already announced he's leaving the role in December.

- Besart Berisha returns to the A-League
- James Meredith moves to Perth Glory
- Jets marquee Hoolahan sidelined until 2020

In a statement, the FFA said Casserly's departure was part of an internal realignment as the governing body hands over control of the A-League to club owners and awaits the outcomes of an internal review of their operational structure.

Gallop thanked Casserly, an ex-Socceroo capped eight times by Australia, for his performance in the role.

"Luke has helped numerous Australian national football teams attain the highest platform in the most competitive of international sports," Gallop said.

"He has demonstrated a great passion and commitment to coaches, support staff and players alike. His legacy will be a significant one."

Casserly was appointed to the position in 2013 and oversaw the operations of 10 national teams including the Socceroos and Matildas.

Luke Casserly
Luke Casserly will follow Emma Highwood and David Gallop out the FFA exit door.

He is credited with appointing Bert van Marwijk as Socceroos coach for the 2018 World Cup following Ange Postecoglu's departure but received criticism for his handling of the sacking of Alen Stajcic as Matildas coach in January.

It's unclear at this stage if a new head of national performance will be appointed or if the position will no longer exist as the FFA undergoes its restructure.

