Previous
Leicester City
Newcastle United
8:30 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Besart Berisha

Besart Berisha returns to the A-League

Australian A-League AAP
Read
James Meredith

James Meredith moves to Perth Glory

Perth Glory AAP
Read
Emily van Egmond

Van Egmond switches Orlando Pride for Melbourne City

Melbourne City FC AAP
Read
Wes Hoolahan

Jets marquee Hoolahan sidelined until 2020

Newcastle Jets AAP
Read
Cheryl Salisbury

Salisbury to be Matildas' first Hall of Famer

Australian A-League Reuters
Read
Alexander Meier

Meier set to sign for Western Sydney Wanderers

Western Sydney Wanderers AAP
Read
Migjen Basha

Melbourne Victory sign Albania international Basha

Australian A-League AAP
Read
Al Hassan Toure

Adelaide, Central Coast advance in FFA Cup

Australian A-League AAP
Read
Wes Hoolahan

Merrick blasts refs after injury rules Hoolahan out for three months

Newcastle Jets AAP
Read
Adama Traore

Ivory Coast international Traore returns to Victory

Transfers AAP
Read
Lynn Williams

Sources: Wanderers to sign NWSL MVP Williams

Western Sydney Wanderers Joey Lynch
Read
Jakob Poulsen

Melbourne Victory sign Denmark international Poulsen

Transfers AAP
Read
Alen Stajcic

Coaches union critical of FFA's management review

Australian A-League AAP
Read
Robbie Fowler

FFA Cup: Robbie Fowler targeting 'special' cup run

Brisbane Roar AAP
Read
Connor Metcalfe

Olyroos relying on A-League stars to beat N.Z.

Australian A-League AAP
Read
Liz Ellis

Netball great Ellis joins review of FFA management

Australian A-League AAP
Read
Kristijan Dobras

Austrian midfielder Dobras joins Melbourne Victory

Transfers AAP
Read
Melbourne Victory's Kevin Muscat

Muscat 'happy to wait' for next opportunity

Melbourne Victory AAP
Read
Joseph Champness

A-League star given leave to pursue rap career

Newcastle Jets AAP
Read
Ola Toivonen

A-League fixture confirmed: Melbourne Derby to open season

Australian A-League AAP
Read
By AAP
Share
Tweet
   

Besart Berisha returns to the A-League

Western United FC show a glimpse of the preparations going into their debut season in the A-League.
Matildas captain and star striker Sam Kerr sits down with ESPN to share her journey from Aussie rules to soccer and what coming home to Perth truly means.
The head of Football Federation Australia has promised that anyone found guilty of match-fixing will be banned from football for life.

The A-League's record goalscorer is back in Australia, with Besart Berisha signing for expansion club Western United.

The ex-Brisbane and Melbourne Victory striker had been linked with multiple clubs including Victory, crosstown rivals Melbourne City and Wellington Phoenix after his contract with Japanese team Hiroshima Sanfrecce ended in August.

- James Meredith moves to Perth Glory
- Jets marquee Hoolahan sidelined until 2020
- Melbourne Victory sign Albania international Basha
- Coaches union critical of FFA's management review

However the 34-year-old has opted to join Mark Rudan's new A-League outfit for the upcoming season.

Berisha, an Albania and Kosovo international, scored 116 goals in 186 A-League appearances for the Roar and Victory.

He is a two-time Golden Boot winner, four-time A-League champion and won the 2015 FFA Cup with Victory.

Berisha will link up with ex-Socceroo Scott McDonald in an experienced strike partnership for United, who kick off their inaugural A-League campaign away to the Phoenix on Oct. 13.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.