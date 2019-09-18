Besart Berisha returns to the A-League

Western United FC show a glimpse of the preparations going into their debut season in the A-League. Matildas captain and star striker Sam Kerr sits down with ESPN to share her journey from Aussie rules to soccer and what coming home to Perth truly means. The head of Football Federation Australia has promised that anyone found guilty of match-fixing will be banned from football for life.

The A-League's record goalscorer is back in Australia, with Besart Berisha signing for expansion club Western United.

The ex-Brisbane and Melbourne Victory striker had been linked with multiple clubs including Victory, crosstown rivals Melbourne City and Wellington Phoenix after his contract with Japanese team Hiroshima Sanfrecce ended in August.

However the 34-year-old has opted to join Mark Rudan's new A-League outfit for the upcoming season.

Berisha, an Albania and Kosovo international, scored 116 goals in 186 A-League appearances for the Roar and Victory.

He is a two-time Golden Boot winner, four-time A-League champion and won the 2015 FFA Cup with Victory.

Berisha will link up with ex-Socceroo Scott McDonald in an experienced strike partnership for United, who kick off their inaugural A-League campaign away to the Phoenix on Oct. 13.