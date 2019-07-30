James Meredith moves to Perth Glory

Matildas captain and star striker Sam Kerr sits down with ESPN to share her journey from Aussie rules to soccer and what coming home to Perth truly means.

Western United FC show a glimpse of the preparations going into their debut season in the A-League.

The head of Football Federation Australia has promised that anyone found guilty of match-fixing will be banned from football for life.

Perth Glory have given their defensive stocks a much-needed boost with the signing of fringe Socceroo James Meredith for the upcoming A-League season.

Meredith made 82 appearances for English Championship side Millwall between 2017 and 2019, and previously spent stints at York City (131 appearances) and Bradford City (181).

The 31-year-old was a Socceroos squad member at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, and had been trialling with League One side Portsmouth in recent weeks.

- Jets marquee Hoolahan sidelined until 2020

- Melbourne Victory sign Albania international Basha

- Coaches union critical of FFA's management review

But when the two-cap Socceroo failed to win a deal there, Glory coach Tony Popovic convinced him to come to Perth.

"The boss sold it to me," Meredith said. "I really liked the way he talked about his plans for the future of the club and when I looked at the squad list, I know it's a strong group of players.

"We're looking to become champions. The club did so well to finish top last season, so we'll be aiming for that again and I can't wait to be a part of that campaign."

Glory's defensive stocks have been hit hard since their Grand Final loss to Sydney FC.

James Meredith made 28 appearances for Millwall last season.

Jason Davidson and Scott Neville departed, while there's still no word on out-of-contract centre-back Matthew Spiranovic.

Dino Djulbic suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in the Grand final and is no certainty to line up for Glory again.

Glory have signed Swiss defender Gregory Wuthrich and Osama Malik during the offseason.

Perth's season gets underway on Oct. 13 against Brisbane Roar at HBF Park.