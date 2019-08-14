Previous
Arsenal
Nottingham Forest
11:45 AM UTC
Game Details
Colchester United
Tottenham Hotspur
11:45 AM UTC
Game Details
Crawley Town
Stoke City
11:45 AM UTC
Game Details
Luton Town
Leicester City
11:45 AM UTC
Game Details
Portsmouth
Southampton
11:45 AM UTC
Game Details
Preston North End
Manchester City
11:45 AM UTC
Game Details
Sheffield Wednesday
Everton
11:45 AM UTC
Game Details
Watford
Swansea City
11:45 AM UTC
Game Details
Newcastle JetsNewcastle Jets
Sydney FCSydney FC
2
0
FT
Game Details
Brisbane RoarBrisbane Roar
Newcastle JetsNewcastle Jets
1
6
FT
Game Details
Perth GloryPerth Glory
Newcastle JetsNewcastle Jets
1
0
FT
Game Details
Newcastle JetsNewcastle Jets
Western Sydney WanderersWestern Sydney Wanderers
3
2
FT
Game Details
Ernie Merrick

Jets boss Merrick gives up hope of making A-League finals

Newcastle Jets AAP
Read
Wellington Phoenix FCWellington Phoenix FC
Newcastle JetsNewcastle Jets
4
1
FT
Game Details
Willams wonderstrike helps Phoenix beat Jets

Highlights
Read
Newcastle JetsNewcastle Jets
Central Coast MarinersCentral Coast Mariners
2
3
FT
Game Details
Jets earn all three points with upset win versus Victory

Australian A-League
Read
Melbourne VictoryMelbourne Victory
Newcastle JetsNewcastle Jets
0
2
FT
Game Details
Jets keeper Moss pens one-year contract extension

Newcastle Jets AAP
Read
Newcastle JetsNewcastle Jets
Adelaide UnitedAdelaide United
0
0
FT
Game Details
By AAP
Jets marquee Hoolahan sidelined until 2020

Western United FC show a glimpse of the preparations going into their debut season in the A-League.
The head of Football Federation Australia has promised that anyone found guilty of match-fixing will be banned from football for life.
Matildas captain and star striker Sam Kerr sits down with ESPN to share her journey from Aussie rules to soccer and what coming home to Perth truly means.

Newcastle Jets marquee man Wes Hoolahan is set to be sidelined until the new year after undergoing surgery on his right ankle.

The Republic of Ireland international was injured in the Jets' FFA Cup quarterfinal loss to Adelaide last week.

The A-League club confirmed on Monday scans had revealed the 37-year-old had suffered major ligament and cartilage damage to which required surgery.

- Adelaide, Central Coast advance in FFA Cup
- Melbourne Victory sign Albania international Basha

The ex-Premier League midfielder underwent the surgery in Sydney on Monday and the Jets say he's set for a significant stint out.

"Estimated return to play timeframes will be established by the club's medical staff in consultation with the surgeon," the club said in a statement.

The news is a huge setback for Ernie Merrick with the Jets investing heavily to lure the veteran ex-Norwich City player to Australia on a free transfer in August.

Newcastle have the bye in the opening round of the A-League and open their season in an F3 derby against Central Coast on Saturday, Oct. 19.

