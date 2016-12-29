Previous
Melbourne Victory
Central Coast Mariners
4
1
FT
Game Details
Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Celtic
Ross County
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Aston Villa
Leeds United
7:45 PM UTC Dec 29, 2016
Game Details
Hull City
Everton
8:00 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Sevilla FCSevilla FC
MálagaMálaga
4
1
FT
Game Details
MálagaMálaga
GranadaGranada
1
1
FT
Game Details
ValenciaValencia
MálagaMálaga
2
2
FT
Game Details
MálagaMálaga
Deportivo La CoruñaDeportivo La Coruña
4
3
FT
Game Details
MálagaMálaga
LeganesLeganes
4
0
FT
Game Details
AlavésAlavés
MálagaMálaga
1
1
FT
Game Details
MálagaMálaga
Athletic BilbaoAthletic Bilbao
2
1
FT
Game Details
Real BetisReal Betis
MálagaMálaga
1
0
FT
Game Details
Malaga appoint Marcelo Romero to succeed Juande Ramos

La Rosaleda Malaga outside
Marcelo Romero is a former Malaga player.

Malaga have named former player Marcelo Romero as their new coach following the departure of Juande Ramos.

Malaga announced on Tuesday that Ramos had decided to step down from his role, with the Spaniard citing "tensions" at the club as one of the reasons behind his decision.

And the La Liga side revealed on Wednesday that Romero will succeed Ramos after being promoted from the position of assistant coach he has held for the last three seasons.

The 40-year-old is a former Uruguayan midfielder who played for Malaga from 2001-07 before later returning to join their coaching staff.

Last season, he took over as coach for three matches when then-boss Javi Garcia was suspended.

Romero, making his full managerial debut, first takes Malaga to Celta Vigo in La Liga on Jan. 8.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

