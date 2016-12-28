Previous
Liverpool
Stoke City
4
1
FT
Highlights
Melbourne City FC
Perth Glory
3
3
FT
Brighton & Hove Albion
Queens Park Rangers
3
0
FT
Derby County
Birmingham City
1
0
FT
Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur
7:45 PM UTC Dec 28, 2016
Juande Ramos Malaga

Malaga part ways with manager Ramos

Malaga PA Sport
Juande Ramos returned to Malaga for a second spell in charge in May 2016.

Malaga president hints Ramos has left

Málaga Adriana Garcia
Fernando Torres celebrates with Angel Correa after scoring a goal against Guijuelo in the Copa del Rey.

Copa: Atleti advance; Malaga eliminated

Copa del Rey PA Sport
Sevilla FCSevilla FC
MálagaMálaga
4
1
FT
MálagaMálaga
GranadaGranada
1
1
FT
ValenciaValencia
MálagaMálaga
2
2
FT
MálagaMálaga
Deportivo La CoruñaDeportivo La Coruña
4
3
FT
Paco Alcacer rues missed chance against Malaga.

Luis Enrique: Malaga packed 10 in the box

Barcelona Sam Marsden
BarcelonaBarcelona
MálagaMálaga
0
0
FT
Highlights

The latest on Messi's contract negotiations

ESPN FC TV
Sandro Ramirez Malaga

Sandro excited about 'returning home' vs. Barca

Málaga Sam Marsden
MálagaMálaga
Sporting GijónSporting Gijón
3
2
FT
Atletico MadridAtletico Madrid
MálagaMálaga
4
2
FT
Highlights

Atletico Madrid 4-2 Malaga

Spanish Primera División
MálagaMálaga
LeganesLeganes
4
0
FT
AlavésAlavés
MálagaMálaga
1
1
FT
MálagaMálaga
Athletic BilbaoAthletic Bilbao
2
1
FT
Real BetisReal Betis
MálagaMálaga
1
0
FT
Weligton

Malaga's Weligton undergoes knee surgery

Málaga Adriana Garcia
MálagaMálaga
EibarEibar
2
1
FT
 By PA Sport
Malaga and manager Juande Ramos part ways by mutual consent

Juande Ramos Malaga
Juande Ramos and Malaga have parted ways by mutual consent.

Malaga have ended speculation over the future of manager Juande Ramos by announcing he has left the club by mutual consent.

Club president Sheikh Abdullah Ben Nasser Al Thani appeared to suggest in a Tweet last Thursday that Ramos had stepped down, saying he "respected" the 62-year-old's decision and wishing him the best.

The club have finally confirmed the former Sevilla and Real Madrid manager's exit, saying in a statement on their official website: "The manager ceases to be leader of the first team from [Tuesday] after the signing of the agreement between both parties.

"Juande Ramos and the club have resolved in an amicable way the contract that brought together both parties -- for this season and two more.

"Malaga Club de Futbol would like to thank Juande Ramos for his work and honesty and wishes him all the best in the future in both his professional and personal life.''

Ramos leaves following a five-match winless run, which included a 4-1 La Liga defeat to 10-man Sevilla 10 days ago and a Copa del Rey exit at the hands of second division Cordoba.

Malaga lost both legs against their Andalusian neighbours, going down 2-0 away from home before being beaten 4-3 at La Rosaleda on Tuesday -- a match that proved to be Ramos' last in charge.

The much-travelled ex-Tottenham and CSKA Moscow boss took charge of Malaga in the summer, signing a three-year contract as he returned to the Costa del Sol club for a second spell, having previously led them for the 2003-04 season.

Malaga, who have slipped to 11th in La Liga, are next in action on Jan. 7 when they travel to Celta Vigo.

