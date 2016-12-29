Previous
Melbourne Victory
Central Coast Mariners
4
1
FT
Game Details
Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Celtic
Ross County
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Aston Villa
Leeds United
7:45 PM UTC Dec 29, 2016
Game Details
Hull City
Everton
8:00 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Juande Ramos returned to Malaga for a second spell in charge in May 2016.

Ramos speaks out about leaving Malaga

Málaga Adriana Garcia
Juande Ramos Malaga

Malaga part ways with manager Ramos

Malaga PA Sport
Juande Ramos returned to Malaga for a second spell in charge in May 2016.

Malaga president hints Ramos has left

Málaga Adriana Garcia
Fernando Torres celebrates with Angel Correa after scoring a goal against Guijuelo in the Copa del Rey.

Copa: Atleti advance; Malaga eliminated

Copa del Rey PA Sport
Sevilla FCSevilla FC
MálagaMálaga
4
1
FT
Game Details
MálagaMálaga
GranadaGranada
1
1
FT
Game Details
ValenciaValencia
MálagaMálaga
2
2
FT
Game Details
MálagaMálaga
Deportivo La CoruñaDeportivo La Coruña
4
3
FT
Game Details
Paco Alcacer rues missed chance against Malaga.

Luis Enrique: Malaga packed 10 in the box

Barcelona Sam Marsden
BarcelonaBarcelona
MálagaMálaga
0
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights

The latest on Messi's contract negotiations

ESPN FC TV
Sandro Ramirez Malaga

Sandro excited about 'returning home' vs. Barca

Málaga Sam Marsden
MálagaMálaga
Sporting GijónSporting Gijón
3
2
FT
Game Details
Atletico MadridAtletico Madrid
MálagaMálaga
4
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights

Atletico Madrid 4-2 Malaga

Spanish Primera División
MálagaMálaga
LeganesLeganes
4
0
FT
Game Details
AlavésAlavés
MálagaMálaga
1
1
FT
Game Details
MálagaMálaga
Athletic BilbaoAthletic Bilbao
2
1
FT
Game Details
Real BetisReal Betis
MálagaMálaga
1
0
FT
Game Details
Weligton

Malaga's Weligton undergoes knee surgery

Málaga Adriana Garcia
Juande Ramos speaks out about decision to part ways with Malaga

Juande Ramos returned to Malaga for a second spell in charge in May 2016.
Juande Ramos left Malaga just seven months after being appointed.

Juande Ramos has broken his silence and revealed why he stepped down from his position as Malaga coach just seven months into his three-year contract.

Malaga made Ramos' departure official on Tuesday, five days after club president Abdullah Al-Thani had given a strong indication that the Spaniard had resigned.

Ramos, who returned to Malaga for a second spell in charge in May, had been under pressure following a poor run that has seen the club win only one of their last seven games in all competitions.

In an open letter posted on his Twitter account, the 62-year-old Ramos said: "Football changes a lot and in moments of adversity, we, the coaches, are the ones that are usually greatly affected. In this specific case, I've decided to part company from a situation that was uncomfortable and did not satisfy me."

Malaga have not won a match since their 4-3 home triumph over Deportivo La Coruna on Nov. 26. A surprise 2-0 loss at second-division side Cordoba four days later in their Copa del Rey round-of-32 opener followed.

In December, there were draws in La Liga games at Valencia and against Granada before a 4-1 defeat at Sevilla. The Andalusian club were eliminated from the Copa del Rey last week after a 4-3 home defeat to Cordoba in the return leg.

Following that match, Al-Thani came out in defence of Ramos and his players after they were booed by a section of the fans.

"I consider that playing the games with the tension of our recent games does not help the team," Ramos said.

Ramos says his departure is for the good of the club, adding: "I still believe this team has a lot of possibilities to grow and to achieve the initial aim.

"This is why I've decided to take this decision at this time with the team in a comfortable 11th position in the standings with 21 points and with three games to go before the halfway mark. I wish the club and the players all the success possible in the future."

Adriana Garcia is a Valencia-based football writer who covers La Liga for ESPN FC.

