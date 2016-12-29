Juande Ramos speaks out about decision to part ways with Malaga

Juande Ramos left Malaga just seven months after being appointed.

Juande Ramos has broken his silence and revealed why he stepped down from his position as Malaga coach just seven months into his three-year contract.

Malaga made Ramos' departure official on Tuesday, five days after club president Abdullah Al-Thani had given a strong indication that the Spaniard had resigned.

Ramos, who returned to Malaga for a second spell in charge in May, had been under pressure following a poor run that has seen the club win only one of their last seven games in all competitions.

In an open letter posted on his Twitter account, the 62-year-old Ramos said: "Football changes a lot and in moments of adversity, we, the coaches, are the ones that are usually greatly affected. In this specific case, I've decided to part company from a situation that was uncomfortable and did not satisfy me."

Con estas carta digo adiós a mi cargo de entrenador del @MalagaCF. Gracias y mucha suerte. #VamosMálaga pic.twitter.com/4aNMluGwYu - Juande Ramos Oficial (@JuandeOfficial) December 27, 2016

Malaga have not won a match since their 4-3 home triumph over Deportivo La Coruna on Nov. 26. A surprise 2-0 loss at second-division side Cordoba four days later in their Copa del Rey round-of-32 opener followed.

In December, there were draws in La Liga games at Valencia and against Granada before a 4-1 defeat at Sevilla. The Andalusian club were eliminated from the Copa del Rey last week after a 4-3 home defeat to Cordoba in the return leg.

Following that match, Al-Thani came out in defence of Ramos and his players after they were booed by a section of the fans.

"I consider that playing the games with the tension of our recent games does not help the team," Ramos said.

Ramos says his departure is for the good of the club, adding: "I still believe this team has a lot of possibilities to grow and to achieve the initial aim.

"This is why I've decided to take this decision at this time with the team in a comfortable 11th position in the standings with 21 points and with three games to go before the halfway mark. I wish the club and the players all the success possible in the future."

