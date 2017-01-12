Chicago Fire acquire Dax McCarty in trade with New York Red Bulls

Previous
Ivory Coast
Togo
0
0
FT
Game Details
Congo DR
Morocco
1
0
FT
Game Details
Torino
AC Milan
2
2
FT
Game Details
Málaga
Real Sociedad
0
2
FT
Game Details
Braga
Tondela
2
0
FT
Game Details
Osmanlispor
Besiktas
0
2
FT
Game Details
Wellington Phoenix FC
Melbourne Victory
ESPN3 6:45 AM UTC
Game Details
Next
Dax McCarty

Red Bulls trade captain McCarty to Chicago

Major League Soccer ESPN staff
Bernier Montreal action

Impact's Bernier to retire after 2017 season

Montreal Impact ESPN staff
College star Harkes opts for MLS - report

DC United ESPN staff
Johnson 'regrets' critical Toronto comments

Toronto FC ESPN staff
Ignacio Piatti

Biello expects Piatti to return to Montreal

Montreal Impact ESPN staff
Don Garber

MLS still hopeful over St. Louis, San Diego

Major League Soccer Jeff Carlisle
Dynamo acquire DeLaGarza from Galaxy

Transfers ESPN staff
Jonathan Lewis NYCFC draft 170113

Risk, transparency and trades at MLS draft

Major League Soccer Jeff Carlisle
Abu Danladi MLS draft 170113

Top pick Danladi ready to learn from Heath

Minnesota United Jeff Carlisle
Heath: Danladi's upside is enormous

Major League Soccer
Robinson eager to take on MLS forwards

Major League Soccer
Danladi excited to play for Adrian Heath

Major League Soccer
Abu Danladi MLS draft 170113

Minnesota picks Danladi first in MLS draft

Major League Soccer ESPN staff
Brooks Lennon

RSL keen on Liverpool's Lennon - sources

Transfers Glenn Price
Jack Barmby Timbers

Portland Timbers re-sign midfielder Barmby

Portland Timbers Doug McIntyre
Marsch: 'I'm N.Y. Red Bulls coach, period'

Major League Soccer Jeff Carlisle
Thiago Motta in action for Paris Saint-Germain during a Coupe de la Ligue game against Metz in January 2017.

Motta will not sign PSG extension - agent

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Vieira: NYCFC's philosophies won't change

The Boot Room
StubHub Center

Galaxy to remain StubHub Center's priority

LA Galaxy ESPN staff
Galaxy 'close' to deal with Jermaine Jones

LA Galaxy Jeff Carlisle
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Chicago Fire acquire Dax McCarty in trade with New York Red Bulls

Dax McCarty
Dax McCarty is leaving the New York Red Bulls for the Chicago Fire.

The Chicago Fire have acquired New York Red Bulls captain Dax McCarty in a trade for general allocation money, the teams announced on Monday night.

The Fire will pay the Red Bulls $400,000 over the next two seasons in exchange for the midfielder.

"Since the middle of 2016, we made acquiring Dax our No. 1 priority," Fire general manager Nelson Rodriguez said in a club statement. "In order to do so, we had to exchange worthy and appropriate compensation.

"We believe adding his character and leadership in the locker room, as well as his exceptional soccer abilities on the field, dramatically improves our team."

Earlier this month, McCarty was called into the United States national team's January training camp for the first time in five years.

However, he was given permission to join up with the squad late after he was married this past weekend.

McCarty has become a key piece of the Red Bulls midfield since being traded there from D.C. United in 2011.

He joins a Chicago team that finished with the worst record in MLS last season, but which has already taken steps to improve this offseason by signing striker Nemanja Nikolic from Legia Warsaw former LA Galaxy midfielder Juninho on loan from Tijuana.

The Fire will be available to pay off a large portion of the McCarty trade with the $250,000 in general allocation money they received from New York City FC in exchange for the No. 3 pick at the MLS SuperDraft on Friday.

Comments

