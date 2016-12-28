Bruce Arena calls up 32 players from MLS in first squad since return to U.S.

Take a look at the top five goals from MLS players who've been called in to this month's US national team camp.

LA Galaxy's Gyasi Zardes joins the Heineken ESPN FC Boot Room to discuss the MLS Cup and his future with club and country.

The FC panel answer your tweets on the playoff series between Toronto and Montreal, Bruce Arena's January call-ups and more.

ESPN FC's Doug McIntyre assesses where Michael Bradley and Jermaine Jones will fit best in Bruce Arena's team.

Bruce Arena's first squad in his second stint as U.S. coach is made up entirely of Major League Soccer players.

Arena, who replaced Jurgen Klinsmann as the U.S. manager in November, called up 32 players from 15 different MLS clubs for U.S. Soccer's annual January training camp that begins next week in Carson, California.

The camp falls outside of a FIFA international window, meaning clubs in Europe and Mexico did not have to release their players. Last year, Jerome Kiesewetter -- then with German club Stuttgart -- was the only player from outside MLS to attend Klinsmann's final camp.

Four players -- DaMarcus Beasley, Michael Bradley, Chad Marshall and Nick Rimando -- are still around from Arena's last tenure with the national team, which ended after the 2006 World Cup.

Marshall and Sacha Kljestan have not taken part in a January camp since 2010, while Dax McCarty was called in for the first time since 2011. In all, 13 players return from Klinsmann's 23-man camp a year ago.

Forward Clint Dempsey was not included following the irregular heartbeat that sidelined him for the second half of 2016, after Arena said last month that he hoped he would be available to train. However, the MLS champion Sounders still lead all MLS clubs with four representatives on the team.

Arena gave a first call-up to Sebastian Lletget, his former midfielder in his previous job as LA Galaxy coach, while other uncapped players in the team include defenders Taylor Kemp, Keegan Rosenberry and Walker Zimmerman, and midfielder Chris Pontius.

Sebastian Lletget has earned a long-awaited call-up to the U.S. training camp.

Kekuta Manneh and Stefan Frei were included, though they are still in the process of completing their eligibility requirements to play in games.

Following camp, the squad will face Serbia in a friendly on Jan. 29 in San Diego before facing Jamaica in Chattanooga on Feb. 3.

Jozy Altidore can earn his 100th cap for the U.S. by playing in one of those games, though the striker has been given permission to arrive two days late to camp. McCarty will join the team on Jan. 16.

The full U.S. squad:

Goalkeepers: David Bingham (San Jose Earthquakes), Stefan Frei (Seattle Sounders), Bill Hamid (D.C. United), Nick Rimando (Real Salt Lake), Luis Robles (New York Red Bulls)

Defenders: DaMarcus Beasley (Unattached), Steve Birnbaum (D.C. United), Brad Evans (Seattle Sounders), Greg Garza (Atlanta United), Matt Hedges (FC Dallas), Taylor Kemp (D.C. United), Chad Marshall (Seattle Sounders), Keegan Rosenberry (Philadelphia Union), Walker Zimmerman (FC Dallas), Graham Zusi (Sporting Kansas City)

Midfielders: Kellyn Acosta (FC Dallas), Alejandro Bedoya (Philadelphia Union), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Benny Feilhaber (Sporting Kansas City), Jermaine Jones (Unattached), Sacha Kljestan (New York Red Bulls), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Kekuta Manneh (Vancouver Whitecaps), Dax McCarty (New York Red Bulls), Darlington Nagbe (Portland Timbers), Chris Pontius (Philadelphia Union), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew SC)

Forwards: Juan Agudelo (New England Revolution), Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Chris Wondolowski (San Jose Earthquakes), Gyasi Zardes (LA Galaxy)