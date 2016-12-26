Chicago Fire add former LA Galaxy midfielder Juninho on one-year loan

Previous
Hamilton Academical
Celtic
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Rangers
Inverness Caledonian Thistle
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
U.A.N.L
América
12:30 AM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Arsenal
West Bromwich Albion
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 1/3  Draw: 17/4  Away: 8/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 4/11  Draw: 4/1  Away: 15/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Manchester United
Sunderland
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 2/9  Draw: 11/2  Away: 12/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next

Chicago adds Juninho on loan from Tijuana

Chicago Fire ESPN staff
Read
Nemanja Nikolic Legia Warsaw

Chicago seals DP signing of striker Nikolic

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Video via MLS: Chicago's new striker

Major League Soccer
Read
Marcus Berg celeb Greek league

Chicago interest in Marcus Berg - sources

Chicago Fire Jeff Carlisle
Read
Brad Guzan

Guzan eyes potential return to MLS - report

Major League Soccer ESPN staff
Read
Nemanja Nikolic Legia Warsaw

Fire to beat Hull to Nikolic signing - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read

Schweini gets German 'special jury' award

German Bundesliga ESPN staff
Read

Pros and cons of Schweini at Chicago

ESPN FC TV
Read

Schweinsteiger: I'm ready to play for United

Manchester United PA Sport
Read

Pros and cons of Schweini in Chicago

Major League Soccer Jeff Carlisle
Read

Sources: Schweini in talks with Chicago

Major League Soccer Jeff Carlisle
Read

Video via MLS: Nutmegs of the year

Major League Soccer
Read

Video via MLS: Toronto FC 3-2 Chicago

MLS Highlights
Read

Video via MLS: De Leeuw puts Fire ahead

MLS Highlights
Read

Video via MLS: Chicago 2-1 Revolution

MLS Highlights
Read

Video via MLS: Accam races to score

MLS Highlights
Read

Video via MLS: Knighton sent off

MLS Highlights
Read

Video via MLS: Red card for Solignac

MLS Highlights
Read

Video via MLS: De Leeuw opens scoring

MLS Highlights
Read

Video via MLS: Chicago Fire 2-2 Crew SC

MLS Highlights
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Chicago Fire add former LA Galaxy midfielder Juninho on one-year loan

Juninho, right, helped the Galaxy win three MLS Cup titles.

The Chicago Fire signed midfielder Juninho on a one-year loan from Tijuana on Friday, with an option to purchase the former LA Galaxy star on a permanent basis after next season.

Juninho, 27, helped the Galaxy win three MLS Cup titles in six seasons with the Galaxy.

The Fire acquired his MLS rights after moving up in the league's allocation order by giving their second-round pick in the 2016 SuperDraft and general allocation money to Minnesota United.

"Juninho is a champion, a complete player and a beautiful person," Fire general manager Nelson Rodriguez said in a statement. "He excels in all facets of the game and fully understands the commitment it takes to lift trophies. We're thrilled that Juninho will wear red in his return to MLS."

Chicago finished with an MLS-worst 31 points last season, but the signing of Juninho comes in the same week that the Fire signed striker Nemanja Nikolic as a designated player.

"Going into this offseason, we set our intentions on identifying game-changing players with championship experience along the spine of our line-up," Rodriguez said. "Including the signing of Nemanja Nikolic, we've acquired two players whom attracted significant interest from other clubs worldwide."

Earlier on Friday, Tijuana also loaned United States international defender Greg Garza to Atlanta United for the 2017 MLS season.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.