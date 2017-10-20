Premier League weekend team news: Injuries and suspensions update

Alexis Nunes and Paul Mariner square off in Premier League predictor ahead of week nine.

SATURDAY'S GAMES

CHELSEA VS. WATFORD

CHELSEA: David Luiz (calf) and Tiemoue Bakayoko (groin) are Chelsea's latest injury concerns having suffered knocks against Roma. Head coach Antonio Conte says he has "many doubts" to face the Hornets. Midfielders Danny Drinkwater (calf) and N'Golo Kante (hamstring) are out along with right wing-back Victor Moses (hamstring).

Provisional squad: Courtois, Caballero, Rudiger, Alonso, Fabregas, Morata, Hazard, Pedro, Bakayoko, Luiz, Kenedy, Musonda, Zappacosta, Willian, Batshuayi, Cahill, Christensen, Azpilicueta, Clarke-Salter, Scott, Eduardo, Ampadu, Sterling.

WATFORD: The Hornets must again do without defenders Sebastian Prodl (thigh) and Younes Kaboul (hamstring) but have no fresh injury problems from last weekend's win over Arsenal, where captain Troy Deeney again started on the bench. Midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah and defender Craig Cathcart both continue their recovery from knee problems, along with forwards Isaac Success and Mauro Zarate.

Provisional Squad: Gomes, Kabasele, Gray, Britos, Kiko, Cleverley, Holebas, Mariappa, Doucoure, Richarlison, Pereyra, Karnezis, Janmaat, Wague, Watson, Carrillo, Capoue, Deeney.

HUDDERSFIELD VS. MAN UNITED

HUDDERSFIELD: Striker Steve Mounie will return to the squad having missed the last four league games. He has trained all week and could go straight into David Wagner's starting line-up. Midfielder Philip Billing is waiting to learn whether he requires surgery on the ankle he twisted in last week's defeat at Swansea and could be out for 12 weeks. Collin Quaner, Kasey Palmer and Michael Hefele are still out.

Provisional squad: Lossl, Malone, Schindler, Jorgensen, Smith, Williams, Hogg, Mooy, Van La Parra, Ince, Kachunga, Depoitre, Mounie, Lowe, Coleman, Cranie, Hadergjonaj, Sabiri.

MAN UNITED: Marcus Rashford will be fit despite limping off in the Champions League win at Benfica on Wednesday with a knee issue. Michael Carrick, Marouane Fellaini and Paul Pogba all remain out through injury, as does Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo. Eric Bailly is also sidelined, while Phil Jones is pushing for a return.

Provisional squad: De Gea, Romero, Pereira, Valencia, Darmian, Tuanzebe, Lindelof, Jones, Smalling, Blind, Shaw, Rojo, Young, Matic, Herrera, McTominay, Mata, Lingard, Mkhitaryan, Lukaku, Rashford, Martial.

MAN CITY VS. BURNLEY

MAN CITY: Sergio Aguero could return having been an unused substitute for the past two games after recovering from a broken rib sustained in a car crash. Captain Vincent Kompany remains on the sidelines with a calf injury while left-back Benjamin Mendy (knee) is a long-term absentee.

Provisional squad: Ederson, Bravo, Walker, Danilo, Stones, Otamendi, Mangala, Danilo, Delph, Toure, Gundogan, Fernandinho, D Silva, B Silva, Sane, Sterling, De Bruyne, Aguero, Jesus.

BURNLEY: Sean Dyche is expected to choose from an unchanged squad with no new injury or suspension worries, and could name the same starting line-up. Strikers Jonathan Walters (knee) and Nahki Wells (foot), plus midfielder Dean Marney (knee) are all edging closer to full fitness, but remain sidelined.

Provisional squad: Pope, Lindegaard, Lowton, Long, Mee, Taylor, Ward, Tarkowski, Bardsley, Defour, Brady, Ulvestad, Hendrick, Cork, Westwood, Arfield, Gudmundsson, Vokes, Barnes, Wood.

NEWCASTLE VS. CRYSTAL PALACE

NEWCASTLE: Dwight Gayle is out with a calf problem suffered after coming on as a substitute at Southampton, although it is not thought to be too serious. Massadio Haidara is back in training after finally shaking off a knee issue, but fellow full-back Paul Dummett (hamstring) is still sidelined.

Provisional squad: Elliot, Darlow, Woodman, Yedlin, Manquillo, Mbemba, Gamez, Haidara, Lascelles, Clark, Lejeune, Hayden, Merino, Shelvey, Saivet, Ritchie, Atsu, Murphy, Aarons, Diame, Perez, Joselu, Mitrovic.

CRYSTAL PALACE: Wayne Hennessey (calf) and Ruben Loftus-Cheek (ineligible) are set to return. Palace's only absentees are strikers Christian Benteke and Connor Wickham, who have both injured their knee ligaments.

Provisional squad: Speroni, Hennessey, Ward, Fosu-Mensah, Kelly, Dann, Sakho, Riedwald, Delaney, Schlupp, Van Aanholt, Souare, McArthur, Milivojevic, Cabaye, Mutch, Lee, Kaikai, Ladapo, Puncheon, Sako, Zaha, Townsend.

STOKE VS. BOURNMEOUTH

STOKE: Xherdan Shaqiri is a doubt after he picked up a "bad ankle sprain" in the 7-2 loss to Manchester City last weekend, but Joe Allen is expected to return to the Potters' midfield having suffered concussion while away with Wales. Striker Peter Crouch (back) is another concern, while defenders Bruno Martins Indi (calf), Ryan Shawcross (back) and Tom Edwards (ankle) are also doubtful and Stephen Ireland (broken leg) is out.

Provisional Squad: Butland, Grant, Cameron, Zouma, Wimmer, Johnson, Pieters, Souttar, Edwards, Diouf, Tymon, Fletcher, Allen, Adam, Afellay, Jese, Shaqiri, Choupo-Moting, Sobhi, Berahino, Crouch.

BOURNEMOUTH: Ryan Fraser must pass a late fitness test due to a hamstring issue, while Brad Smith remains sidelined with a hip injury. Striker Callum Wilson is not quite ready for a Premier League return after a second long-term knee injury, and Tyrone Mings continues to fight a back problem.

Provisional squad: Begovic, Ake, Francis, A Smith, Daniels, L Cook, Stanislas, Pugh, Surman, Afobe, Defoe, Boruc, S Cook, Gosling, Mousset, Arter, Ibe, Fraser.

SWANSEA VS. LEICESTER

SWANSEA: Leroy Fer's suspension for five bookings means Paul Clement must change a winning team. Fit-again Renato Sanches and Ki Sung-Yueng are in contention to replace Fer but striker Wilfried Bony is ruled out by a hamstring problem.

Provisional squad: Fabianski, Naughton, Fernandez, Mawson, Olsson, Britton, Sanches, Carroll, Narsingh, Ayew, Abraham, Nordfeldt, Rangel, Van der Hoorn, Mesa, Ki, Clucas, Fulton, Routledge, Dyer, McBurnie.

LEICESTER: Michael Appleton has no new problems to contend with ahead of his first game as Leicester caretaker manager. It remains to be seen if Appleton will make any changes to the team but he has the same squad to pick from, with defender Robert Huth (ankle) and midfielder Matty James (Achilles) still out injured.

Provisional squad: Schmeichel, Jakupovic, Hamer, Simpson, Fuchs, Morgan, Chilwell, Maguire, Dragovic, Wasilewski, Benalouane, Iborra, Ndidi, Amartey, Gray, Albrighton, Mahrez, Musa, Vardy, Ulloa, Slimani, Okazaki, Iheanacho.

SOUTHAMPTON VS. WEST BROM

SOUTHAMPTON: Mauricio Pellegrino has reported no fresh injury concerns. Manolo Gabbiadini will be hoping to retain his place in attack after scoring both goals in last weekend's 2-2 draw against Newcastle. Full-back Jeremy Pied continues to work his way back to full fitness from a groin injury.

Provisional Squad: Forster, Soares, Yoshida, Van Dijk, Bertrand, Long, Romeu, Redmond, Lemina, Tadic, Gabbiadini, McCarthy, McQueen, Ward-Prowse, Hoedt, Austin, Boufal, Davis.

WEST BROM: The Baggies are hopeful either Ben Foster or Boaz Myhill will be fit. Foster missed the draw at Leicester with a knee injury so Myhill made his first Premier League start since April 2016 but finished the game hobbling around with a hamstring problem. Both players trained on Thursday and it is hoped they will do so again on Friday before the squad travel to the south coast. James Morrison, Oliver Burke and Hal Robson-Kanu remain out with muscle injuries.

Provisional squad: Foster, Myhill, Nyom, Evans, Dawson, McAuley, Yuning, Hegazi, Gibbs, Brunt, Yacob, Livermore, Field, Phillips, McClean, Barry, Rondon, Rodriguez, Chadli, Krychowiak.

SUNDAY'S GAMES

EVERTON VS. ARSENAL

EVERTON: James McCarthy could make his first-team comeback having recovered from a knee injury. Fellow midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin limped off during Thursday's 2-1 Europa League loss to Lyon but is expected to be able to feature. Wayne Rooney, Leighton Baines and Phil Jagielka are set to return to the matchday squad after being rested for the game against the French side, along with Oumar Niasse, who was ineligible on Thursday.

Provisional squad: Pickford, Stekelenburg, Williams, Keane, Jagielka, Holgate, Martina, Baines, Schneiderlin, Gueye, Besic, McCarthy, Klaassen, Sigurdsson, Rooney, Davies, Vlasic, Lookman, Mirallas, Sandro, Calvert-Lewin, Niasse.

ARSENAL: Arsene Wenger will make a raft of changes from the 1-0 win at Red Star Belgrade in the Europa League, but will be without forward Danny Welbeck. Wenger will hope both Laurent Koscielny and Aaron Ramsey will be fit enough to be in contention. Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette will be in line to start but Welbeck (groin) is missing, as are Calum Chambers (hip), Shkodran Mustafi (hamstring) and Santi Cazorla (ankle).

Provisional squad: Cech, Ospina, Mertesacker, Holding, Koscielny, Monreal, Debuchy, Bellerin, Nelson, Kolasinac, Maitland-Niles, Ramsey, Wilshere, Xhaka, Elneny, Coquelin, Ozil, Giroud, Walcott, Sanchez, Iwobi, Lacazette.

TOTTENHAM VS. LIVERPOOL

TOTTENHAM: Danny Rose could make his first Premier League appearance in almost nine months, having been out with a knee injury. He is unlikely to start at Wembley but could be named among the substitutes again. Ben Davies has recovered from illness and Dele Alli is back after serving a Champions League suspension. Mousa Dembele (hip) and Victor Wanyama (knee) are both out, however, while the game will also come too soon for Erik Lamela, who is close to overcoming an injury to his hips.

Provisional squad: Lloris, Vorm, Gazzaniga, Rose, Davies, Walker-Peters, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Sanchez, Foyth, Trippier, Aurier, Dier, Sissoko, Georgiou, Oakley-Boothe, Alli, Eriksen, Son, Llorente, Kane.

LIVERPOOL: Jordan Henderson is set for a recall, meaning that James Milner could well miss out despite his impressive performance at Maribor. Simon Mignolet will return in goal and Joe Gomez could come into defence as Jurgen Klopp continues to rotate his young full-backs.

Provisional squad: Mignolet, Gomez, Lovren, Matip, Moreno, Henderson, Can, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Coutinho, Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Klavan, Robertson, Milner, Grujic, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Sturridge, Solanke.

