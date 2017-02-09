Barcelona to appeal Luiz Suarez booking ahead of Copa del Rey final

Previous
Leicester City
Derby County
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Crotone
Juventus
5:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 11/1  Draw: 17/4  Away: 2/7 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Bologna
AC Milan
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 12/5  Draw: 9/4  Away: 5/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Alavés
Celta Vigo
8:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Borussia Dortmund
Hertha Berlin
ESPN3 7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Nice
St Etienne
6:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 11/10  Draw: 9/4  Away: 14/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Mexico
Iceland
3:06 AM UTC Feb 9, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Trending: Luis Suarez sent off for Barcelona

Latest ESPN staff
Read
Javier Mascherano & Luis Enrique

Barca confirm Mascherano hamstring injury

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

Barcelona to appeal Suarez booking

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

Your club's most pressing need

FC United ESPN staff
Read

Enrique disappointed despite final spot

Spanish Copa del Rey
Read

Simeone praises team despite Copa loss

Spanish Copa del Rey
Read

Laurens: I can't see PSG beating Barca

ESPN FC TV
Read
Barcelona celebrate after Luis Suarez's opening goal on Tuesday.

Unconvincing Barca hang on to reach final

Barcelona Player Ratings Richard Martin
Read
Barcelona celebrate after Luis Suarez's opening goal on Tuesday.

Luis Enrique: Barca 'did not deserve' draw

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

Barca's Suarez: Red card 'not even a foul'

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

Midfield discontinuity hurting Barcelona

ESPN FC TV
Read

Barca advance to Copa final in thriller vs. Atleti

The Match Sam Marsden
Read
BarcelonaBarcelona
Atletico MadridAtletico Madrid
1
1
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 2
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

The Sweeper: Tea time with Messi

International
Read

Barca wanted Bayern teen Tillman - agent

Transfers Sam Marsden
Read

Neymar must learn from Messi, Ronaldo

La Liga Graham Hunter
Read

Can Neymar surpass Pele?

Spanish Primera División
Read

Lyon's Fekir would consider La Liga move

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read
Gerard Pique

Pique, Busquets, Iniesta back for Barca

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

WATCH: Neymar's top 5 UCL goals

Champions League Highlights
Read
 By Samuel Marsden
Share
Tweet
   

Barcelona to appeal Luiz Suarez booking ahead of Copa del Rey final

Luis Enrique says Barcelona were not up to scratch despite progressing past Atletico Madrid to the Copa del Rey final.

Barcelona have confirmed they will appeal the second yellow card shown to Luis Suarez against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday in a bid to free him to play in the Copa del Rey final.

They will also appeal the booking received by Sergio Busquets, who returned to action as a second-half substitute following two weeks sidelined with sprained ankle ligaments.

Suarez became the third player to be sent off -- following Sergi Roberto and Yannick Carrasco -- in a bad-tempered affair when he tangled with Koke in the 90th minute.

Therefore, pending this appeal, he will be suspended for the final against either Alaves or Celta Vigo, as will right-back Roberto.

BarcelonaBarcelona
Atletico MadridAtletico Madrid
1
1
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 2
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

"Barcelona will appeal the booking given to Suarez in the Copa del Rey semifinal second leg after competing for the ball with Koke," a statement on Wednesday read.

"According to the referee's report, Suarez was shown a second booking for 'striking an opposition player with his arm recklessly while fighting for the ball.'

"As for Sergio Busquets, he was booked after kicking the ball out of play when there were two on the pitch.

"According to the referee, he was cautioned for 'removing the ball from where it was due to be placed to resume play as a sign of his disagreement.'"

Luis Suarez was shown a second yellow card late on in Barcelona's Copa del Rey meeting with Atletico Madrid.

Suarez, who had never previously been dismissed in a Barca shirt, said after the game that the booking was "laughable" and both he and his coach Luis Enrique urged the club to appeal the decision. 

However, using previous appeals as examples, Luis Enrique suggested he was not hopeful of being successful.

Busquets' booking will not lead to a suspension and nor will it be carried over into next season's cup, but the club were keen to appeal it as a sign of their disapproval at referee Jesus Gil Manzano's performance.

Suarez had scored the opening goal of a 1-1 draw as Barca progressed to the final courtesy of a 3-2 win on aggregate.

Barca, meanwhile, confirmed that Javier Mascherano suffered a hamstring injury against Atletico.

Samuel Marsden covers Barcelona for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @SamuelMarsden.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.