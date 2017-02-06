Previous
Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
1
1
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 2
Game Details
Bayern Munich
VfL Wolfsburg
1
0
FT
Game Details
Montpellier
AS Monaco
1
2
FT
Game Details
Paris Saint-Germain
Lille
2
1
FT
Game Details
AS Roma
Fiorentina
4
0
FT
Game Details
Wigan Athletic
Norwich City
2
2
FT
Game Details
Chiapas
América
2:00 AM UTC
Game Details
Next

Laurens: I can't see PSG beating Barca

ESPN FC TV
Barcelona celebrate after Luis Suarez's opening goal on Tuesday.

Unconvincing Barca hang on to reach final

Barcelona Player Ratings Richard Martin
Barcelona celebrate after Luis Suarez's opening goal on Tuesday.

Luis Enrique: Barca 'did not deserve' draw

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Barca's Suarez: Red card 'not even a foul'

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Midfield discontinuity hurting Barcelona

ESPN FC TV
Barcelona celebrate after Luis Suarez's opening goal on Tuesday.

Barca advance to Copa final in thriller vs. Atleti

The Match Sam Marsden
The Sweeper: Tea time with Messi

International
Barca wanted Bayern teen Tillman - agent

Transfers Sam Marsden
Neymar must learn from Messi, Ronaldo

La Liga Graham Hunter
Can Neymar surpass Pele?

Spanish Primera División
Lyon's Fekir would consider La Liga move

Transfers Ian Holyman
Gerard Pique

Pique, Busquets, Iniesta back for Barca

Barcelona Sam Marsden
WATCH: Neymar's top 5 UCL goals

Champions League Highlights
Moreno: Hard to make a case for Atleti

ESPN FC TV
Arda Turan's infamous boot throw could fade

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Simeone won't predict Barca outcome

Spanish Copa del Rey
Barca 'ready to suffer' against Atleti

Spanish Copa del Rey
The Sweeper: Gisele, Pele at Super Bowl LI

International
Luis Enrique focused only on Copa final

Barcelona Sam Marsden
 By Samuel Marsden
Luis Suarez hopes Barcelona appeal his red card, says 'It's not even a foul'

The FC panel analyse Barca's struggles in midfield after they held on against Atleti to advance to the Copa del Rey final.

Luis Suarez hopes Barcelona will appeal the second yellow card which saw him sent off as his side reached the final of the Copa del Rey courtesy of a hard-fought 3-2 aggregate win against Atletico Madrid.

Suarez scored the opening goal as the two sides drew 1-1 at the Camp Nou on Tuesday but was then expelled in the final minute after a clash with Koke saw him earn his second booking of the night.

The Uruguayan striker -- along with Sergi Roberto, who was also dismissed -- is therefore set to be suspended for the final, although he hopes the decision will be overturned.

"I'm laughing at that second yellow, it's not even a foul," he said in an interview with Gol TV after the game. "I did absolutely nothing. I hope the club will appeal it.

"It's something which doesn't have an explanation. The referee hasn't given me one, like always, but we're already accustomed to this."

Barca coach Luis Enrique said he would back the club if they decide to appeal the caution, although he's not hopeful of succeeding.

"I'm in agreement with appealing, but if you look at the past you will see what good appeals have been for us," he said in his postgame news conference.

Luis Suarez was not happy at being sent off in the late stages of Tuesday's second leg.

"It frustrates me that players on my team miss finals, but at the end of the day it's something which happens in football. The referee felt that both Suarez and Roberto deserved two yellow cards.

"I was about to take Roberto off because of the booking he had. He's made three challenges and he's been given two cautions. We felt he could maybe get a second, but we didn't react quick enough."

On how he would replace Suarez in a final against either Alaves or Celta Vigo, who meet on Wednesday, the coach added: "It's not until May, there's a long time to think about that."

Samuel Marsden covers Barcelona for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @SamuelMarsden.

