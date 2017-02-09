Barcelona confirm Javier Mascherano suffered hamstring injury vs. Atletico

Luis Enrique says Barcelona were not up to scratch despite progressing past Atletico Madrid to the Copa del Rey final.

Barcelona have confirmed that Javier Mascherano has a hamstring injury but have not revealed how long he will be sidelined for.

Mascherano came on as a second-half substitute against Atletico Madrid as Barca reached the Copa del Rey final on Tuesday, filling in at right-back after Sergi Roberto had been sent off.

He was able to complete the match despite suffered the injury, on which tests were carried out at the training ground on Wednesday.

Barcelona Barcelona Atletico Madrid Atletico Madrid 1 1 FT Leg 2 Aggregate: 3 - 2 Game Details GameCast

A club statement said: "The club's medical services have confirmed that first team player Mascherano has a hamstring injury in his left leg."

"Despite managing to finish the game against Atletico, Mascherano was in some discomfort at the final whistle. His return to competitive action will depend on his recovery."

Mascherano's injury comes after coach Luis Enrique had welcomed back Sergio Busquets and Andres Iniesta as substitutes while Lucas Digne, who returned from a knee problem, was an unused substitute.

Argentina international Mascherano has played 26 games this season, mainly as a central defender, but has filled in for the injured Busquets in midfield in recent weeks.

The only other Barcelona player currently out of action is Rafinha, who broke his nose in an unfortunate clash with his own goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen last weekend.

A mask is being made to allow him to return to action as soon as possible, and he could be back in the squad for this weekend's trip to Alaves.

