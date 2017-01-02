West Ham win appeal against Sofiane Feghouli red card vs. Man United

Sofiane Feghouli received.

Sofiane Feghouli's red card in West Ham's 2-0 Premier League defeat against Manchester United has been overturned, the club have confirmed.

Feghouli was dismissed for a challenge on Phil Jones after 15 minutes of the game at the London Stadium.

That meant he would miss the Hammers' FA Cup third round tie against Manchester City on Friday night as well as the subsequent Premier League games against Crystal Palace and Middlesbrough.

However, vice-chairwoman Karren Brady tweeted: "I have just received a call to confirm Sofiane will not be required to serve a 3 match suspension and is eligible to play Friday."

Slaven Bilic said after the defeat that West Ham would appeal the decision.

"I am the first to admit that it's hard for referees and every time you see TV cameras and slow motions, I say OK, they don't have it like that," he said.

"But I said to Mourinho, I wouldn't have been happy with a yellow card [for Feghouli's tackle]. In real time, I said it was mistimed but his foot wasn't up and wasn't crazy. I saw it afterwards and it shows that I'm right.

"Of course we will appeal. If we don't win the appeal, then what's the point of appealing? We should win the appeal, but if you tell me that we won't in this case, then..."

Meanwhile, Mike Dean has been appointed to referee Sunday's FA Cup third round tie between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa. Dean was criticised for his handling of West Ham's defeat against Manchester United on Monday.

