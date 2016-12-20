Mike Dean to take charge of Tottenham vs. Aston Villa in FA Cup

The FC guys give their take on Sofiane Feghouli's first-half sending off in West Ham's 2-0 loss against Manchester United.

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic says if anything, Man United's Phil Jones should've been given a red card, not Sofiane Feghouli.

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic doesn't think Sofiane Feghouli should have been sent off for the challenge on Phil Jones.

Mike Dean has been appointed to referee Sunday's FA Cup third round tie between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa.

Dean, 48, was criticised for his handling of West Ham's Premier League match against Manchester United on Monday, which Jose Mourinho's side won 2-0.

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic was angered by the decision to send off Sofiane Feghouli -- Dean's fifth red card in 15 matches this season -- after just a quarter of an hour following a challenge with Phil Jones.

Although Jones came off worse, Bilic felt the United defender had committed the more dangerous tackle and West Ham have lodged an appeal against Feghouli's red card.

Mike Dean gives Sofiane Feghouli his marching orders.

The dismissal was Dean's 25th since the start of the 2013-14 season, with that total and his season's current tally the highest by any current Premier League referee.

Ex-Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher said the decision had drawn such attention because "Mike Dean doesn't make errors.''

Former referees' chief Keith Hackett told the You Are The Ref website: "Mike Dean's presence as a big personality referee who is prepared to make big calls in big games is a strength in his case and not a weakness.''