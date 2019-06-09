Previous
New York City FC
Atlanta United FC
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Minnesota United FC
Sporting Kansas City
5:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Real Salt Lake
LA Galaxy
6:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
LAFC
Houston Dynamo
7:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Portland Timbers
New England Revolution
7:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
San Jose Earthquakes
Philadelphia Union
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

UEFA Nations League revamp: All you need to know

UEFA Nations League Dale Johnson
Read

Germany saved from Nations League relegation

UEFA Nations League Dale Johnson
Read

UEFA Nations League exceeds expectations, proves to be a tasty appetizer to Euro 2020

UEFA Nations League Ian Darke
Read
Bernardo Silva and Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal after the UEFA Nations League Final

Nations League awards: Best goal, worst error, best XI, best player

UEFA Nations League Nick Miller
Read

De Ligt laughs off Ronaldo's Juventus 'offer'

UEFA Nations League Reuters
Read

UEFA Nations League winners Portugal will target a trophy hat trick at Euro 2020

UEFA Nations League Mark Ogden
Read

How Portugal stifled the Netherlands to win inaugural Nations League

ESPN FC TV
Read

Portugal crowned first-ever champions of the UEFA Nations League

UEFA Nations League
Read
PortugalPortugal
NetherlandsNetherlands
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Guedes nets the breakthrough for Portugal

UEFA Nations League
Read
SwitzerlandSwitzerland
EnglandEngland
(5) 0
(6) 0
FT-Pens
England wins 6-5 on Penalty Kicks.
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Jordan Pickford scores for England in penalty shootout

UEFA Nations League
Read

Potential England winner disallowed after VAR review

Highlights
Read

Dele Alli can't keep his header down for England

Highlights
Read

Toe Poke Daily: Ronaldo stops Portugal bus to make ill young fan's dream come true

Toe Poke Daily Chris Wright
Read
England manager Gareth Southgate

Southgate glad fans booed Van Dijk, not England

England ESPN
Read

De Ligt, De Jong and Depay are the building blocks for a new, elite Dutch team. Next stop: Euro 2020

UEFA Nations League Simon Kuper
Read

Van Dijk a shoo-in for Ballon d'Or - if he stops Ronaldo in Nations League final

UEFA Nations League Mark Ogden
Read

Pepe to miss Nations final with shoulder injury

Portugal Associated Press
Read

Dutch boss praises De Ligt's recovery from first half mistake

Netherlands Reuters
Read
By Dale Johnson
Share
Tweet
   

Germany saved from Nations League relegation

The FC crew discuss the areas Germany need to shore up after they scraped by Northern Ireland to reclaim top spot in Group C.

Germany will no longer be relegated in the Nations League after UEFA announced a revamp of the format for the 2020 edition. 

JUMP TO: UEFA Europa Conference League

Joachim Low's team -- along with Croatia, Iceland and Poland -- were relegated from League A to League B in the inaugural tournament last year.

It meant they should have been playing alongside Austria, Czech Republic, Finland, Norway, Russia, Scotland, Serbia and Wales in League B.

But UEFA has decided to increase the number of nations in League A from 12 to 16, meaning the four nations who should have been relegated will now remain in League A.

UEFA Nations League revamp: All you need to know

UEFA says it has taken the decision to "further minimise the number of friendly matches." It means that there will be no international friendly dates for major European teams following Euro 2020 until 2022, after World Cup qualifying has finished. The exception will be nations drawn into groups of five for World Cup qualifying, who will have two spare dates. 

The draw for the 2020 UEFA Nations League will be held on March 3, with games being played between September and November, and the finals in June 2021. UEFA insists that nations will be relegated between Leagues this time. The format revamp also means Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, Slovakia and Turkey avoid relegation from League B.

UEFA Nations League positions are set to decide the 12 nations who take part in a two-part playoff system for the final three places at the 2022 World Cup. 

Wembley to host 2023 Champions League final
World Cup 2022 qualifying: All you need to know
Euro 2020 qualifying: All you need to know

Portugal won the first UEFA Nations League finals in June.

UEFA Nations League 2020

Teams will be drawn into groups based on the following pools. 

League A: Portugal (holders), Netherlands, England, Switzerland, Belgium, France, Spain, Italy, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ukraine, Denmark, Sweden, Croatia, Poland, Germany, Iceland

League B: Russia, Austria, Wales, Czech Republic, Scotland, Norway, Serbia, Finland, Slovakia, Turkey, Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland, Bulgaria, Israel, Hungary, Romania

League C: Greece, Albania, Montenegro, Georgia, North Macedonia, Kosovo, Belarus, Cyprus, Estonia, Slovenia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Moldova

League D: Gibraltar, Faroe Islands, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Andorra, Malta, San Marino

UEFA Europa Conference League

UEFA also announced full details its new third-tier European competition, which will begin in the 2021-22 season.

The Europa League will be reduced from 48 to 32 teams, with the new UEFA Europa Conference League also featuring 32 teams. The aim is to give more regular European football to teams from smaller nations.

Europe's top five leagues will have only one team each, the lowest-ranked to qualify, and will enter in the final qualifying round. This year that would have been Wolves, Espanyol, Torino, Strasbourg and Eintracht Frankfurt. 

Games will be played on a Thursday, alongside the Europa League. Group winners qualify automatically for the round of 16, with runners-up facing a playoff against third-ranked teams from Europa League groups. The UEFA Europa Conference League winners will qualify for the following season's Europa League. 

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.