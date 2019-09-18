Previous
Colchester United
Tottenham Hotspur
0
0
LIVE 80'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Crawley Town
Stoke City
1
1
LIVE 76'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Luton Town
Leicester City
0
2
LIVE 76'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Portsmouth
Southampton
0
3
LIVE 78'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Preston North End
Manchester City
0
3
LIVE 77'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sheffield Wednesday
Everton
0
2
LIVE 78'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Watford
Swansea City
1
1
LIVE 76'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Arsenal
Nottingham Forest
1
0
LIVE 61'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Wembley to host 2023 Champions League final

UEFA Champions League Associated Press
Read

Toe Poke Daily: FIFA The Best awards -- what you may have missed

Toe Poke Daily Chris Wright
Read

Tottenham criticism 'out of line' with expectations

ESPN FC TV
Read

Bernardo hits back at City critics: Nothing to prove

Manchester City Rob Dawson
Read

Major shocks in Shaka's Power Rankings

ESPN FC TV
Read

Pochettino admits Tottenham 'need to improve'

UEFA Champions League
Read

PSG made Real Madrid weak - Di Maria

UEFA Champions League Jonathan Johnson
Read
UCL TOTW matchday one

Champions League best XI: Haland, Di Maria and Ter Stegen lead the way

Champions League Nick Ames
Read
Renan Lodi

Renan Lodi edges Alex Sandro in battle of Brazil left-backs

UEFA Champions League Tim Vickery
Read

How concerned should Spurs be over UCL performance?

UEFA Champions League
Read

PSG make light of Neymar, Mbappe absences, while Real Madrid search for answers

UEFA Champions League Gabriele Marcotti
Read

Zidane rips Real Madrid for lack of intensity

Real Madrid Reuters
Read

Moreno: Juve giving up goals turning into an issue

UEFA Champions League
Read
Tottenham players react after giving up a two-goal lead to draw with Olympiakos in the Champions League.

Poch slams Spurs: 'We didn't respect the plan'

Tottenham Hotspur Reuters
Read

Frank Leboeuf on how PSG demolished Real Madrid

ESPN FC TV
Read

City defensive duo too old to always play - Pep

Manchester City Rob Dawson
Read

Nicol: Real Madrid were atrocious in PSG defeat

ESPN FC TV
Read
Georginio Wijnaldum and Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool react after a loss to Napoli in the Champions League.

No Liverpool 'panic' after loss to Napoli - Van Dijk

Liverpool Melissa Reddy
Read
Manchester City players celebrate after their Champions League group-stage win over Shakhtar Donetsk

Fernandinho puts Man City's defensive worries to rest in return to Shakhtar

UEFA Champions League Rob Dawson
Read
Bayer LeverkusenBayer Leverkusen
Lokomotiv MoscowLokomotiv Moscow
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
By Associated Press
Share
Tweet
   

Wembley to host 2023 Champions League final

UEFA has picked St. Petersburg, Munich and London to host the Champions League finals from 2021 through 2023.

The decision was announced after an executive committee meeting on Tuesday. UEFA has made good on its strategy of focusing on long-term planning for the biggest game in world football. It has typically awarded the hosting rights one year at a time.

The finals will be played at the home stadiums of Zenit St. Petersburg, Bayern Munich and England's national team. All three stadiums will also host 2020 European Championship games.

UEFA's executive committee also awarded the 2021 Europa League final to Spain, at Sevilla's Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium. Georgia was the other bidder, proposing the national arena in Tbilisi.

The ExCo also announced that the third-tier club competition that begins in 2021 will be called the UEFA Europa Conference League with the aim of  "giving more clubs in more countries a chance to participate in European football."

The 2021 Super Cup -- played between the winners of that year's Champions League and Europa League -- will be played at Northern Ireland's national stadium in Belfast.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.