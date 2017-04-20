Previous
Barcelona
Juventus
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 3
Game Details
AS Monaco
Borussia Dortmund
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 2
Game Details
New England Revolution
San Jose Earthquakes
11:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Guadalajara
Morelia
2:06 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Game Details
Estudiantes La Plata
Atlético Nacional
10:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Zamora
Deportes Iquique
12:00 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Game Details
Independiente Santa Fe
Santos FC
12:45 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Game Details
Libertad
Atlético MG
12:45 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Game Details
 By Mark Lovell
Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller: It was 10 against 14 in Real Madrid defeat

The black mark of Madrid's stunning win over Bayern, were the many refereeing gaffes, which the FC crew dissect fervently.
Real Madrid ultimately topped Bayern thanks to a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick in a match that provided a plethora of chances.
BT Sport highlight: Real Madrid ultimately topped Bayern thanks to a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick in a match that provided a plethora of chances.

Bayern Munich attacker Thomas Muller said he felt his side had played "10 against 14" in their Champions League defeat at Real Madrid on Tuesday.

Bayern lost 4-2 in extra time at the Bernabeu to go out of the Champions League quarterfinals 6-3 on aggregate.

Real MadridReal Madrid
Bayern MunichBayern Munich
4
2
AET
Leg 2Aggregate: 6 - 3
Game Details
Highlights

The Bundesliga leaders were angered by several key decisions by Hungarian referee Viktor Kassai, feeling that the sending off of Arturo Vidal was unjust and that two of Cristiano Ronaldo's three goals were offside.

Muller told reporters: "If you look at the way things went, it is extremely difficult when you are playing with 10 against 14.

"The [goal that made it] 2-2 was the worst situation -- the assistant referee had a great view. That killed us."

Germany international Muller stressed that Bayern "did not put in a perfect performance," but added: "We were in great shape mentally after we went 2-1 up and still had 11 players on the pitch.

"But then the officials took the wind from our sails. You cannot just go home and say 'things like this happen' after what happened here.

"Perhaps Arturo could have been sent off before -- but definitely not in the situation where he picked up his second yellow card."

Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge was also frustrated by the way in which events had turned out, saying his team had been "robbed."

"After 90 minutes, we won 2-1 in Madrid and I have to pay a massive compliment to the team for their performance over the 120 minutes," he added.

"There are six officials on the pitch. Six officials. We had a red card which wasn't even a foul. We conceded two goals which were clearly offside. Robert Lewandowski was adjudged offside when clean through on goal.

"This is the first time I've felt really angry. Angry because we were robbed. Literally, we were robbed."

Rummenigge added that "we all witnessed a game that made history" and said: "Uli Hoeness and I have experienced many battles that remain etched in the memory.

"The 1999 final [against Manchester United] in Barcelona, unfortunately a defeat that hurt us a lot. We lost the Champions League in less than 120 seconds then.

"In 2012, we lost after extra time and penalties to Chelsea. Tonight was another game like this."

Meanwhile, reports in Spain alleged that police intervened after three Bayern Munich players stormed into the referee's dressing room following their elimination.

But a UEFA spokesman told ESPN FC the governing body had not so far received any information regarding those reports.

Mark Lovell covers Bayern Munich for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter: @LovellLowdown.

