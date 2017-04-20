Bayern Munich stars confronted referee after Madrid loss - reports

The black mark of Madrid's stunning win over Bayern, were the many refereeing gaffes, which the FC crew dissect fervently.

Real Madrid ultimately topped Bayern thanks to a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick in a match that provided a plethora of chances.

Reports in Spain have alleged that police intervened after three Bayern Munich players stormed into the referee's dressing room following their team's elimination from the Champions League at Real Madrid.

Bayern lost 4-2 in extra time at Real Madrid to go out of the Champions League quarterfinals 6-3 on aggregate.

Real Madrid Real Madrid Bayern Munich Bayern Munich 4 2 AET Leg 2 Aggregate: 6 - 3 Game Details GameCast

The Bundesliga leaders were angered by several key decisions made by Hungarian referee Viktor Kassai.

And reporter Jose Luis Sanchez, of Atresmedia TV programme "El Chiringuito de los Jugones," said Robert Lewandowski, Arturo Vidal -- sent off in the 84th minute for a controversial second yellow card -- and Thiago Alcantara entered the official's dressing room and insulted him before police intervened.

Marca reported that shouting could be heard in the tunnel after the match.

But a UEFA spokesman told ESPN FC the governing body had not so far received any information regarding those reports.

The organisation said no disciplinary cases have yet been opened following Tuesday's UEFA Champions League matches.

Bayern coach Carlo Ancelotti told Mediaset: "He [Kassai] made a lot of mistakes and probably he was not good enough.

"I've never been very much in favour of video assistance for referees, but at this point I think it's absolutely indispensable.

"A referee cannot decide a knockout game in this way."

Arturo Vidal was controversially dismissed by referee Viktor Kassai.

Speaking after the game, Vidal said Bayern had suffered a "robbery" at the hands of Kassai, claiming the official, not Real Madrid, had been responsible for their elimination.

"It is very tough when they steal a game from you like that -- two goals offside and me wrongly sent off. When two big teams meet like this in the Champions League, such a robbery cannot happen," he said.

Bayern midfielder Thiago Alcantara told Onda Cero radio: "I don't even have words for Vidal's sending off. It was not a yellow card, it was not even a foul.

"At this level, in the Champions League, you cannot see these types of mistakes.

"Everyone talks about the use of video assistant referees, but what you need is competent referees."

