Premier League powerless against 'crazy money' from China - Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino fears that the injury sustained by Jan Vertonghen in the win against West Brom may be serious.

LONDON -- Premier League clubs are powerless to compete with China's "crazy money," according to Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino, who says none of his players have had their heads turned by an offer.

Diego Costa was left out of Chelsea's squad for the 3-0 win at Leicester City on Saturday, amid reports he had rowed with manager Antonio Conte and a fitness coach, and received a lucrative offer from the Chinese Super League. Conte is said to have shouted "go to China" at the striker.

The league leaders were happy to sell Oscar to Shanghai SIPG for around £60 million last month but the Costa situation threatens to derail their title push, which is good news for Pochettino, whose team lead the chasing pack.

Asked for his reaction to the story about Costa, who has reportedly been offered over £500,000-a-week to play in China, Pochettino said: "My reaction was [one of] indifference because, luckily it is not my problem, it's not my business.

"You know, what can you do when an offer like this arrives? From a country that is like that?

"It's crazy money. It looks like they broke the market, if it's true what we read in the media. If it's true, it's unbelievable, unbelievable. But we will see what happens, and [there's] nothing to do."

Tottenham midfielder Mousa Dembele has admitted that a move to China could be tempting for older players after a Belgian newspaper claimed he was one of five Belgium internationals to have been offered a move to the country.

However, Pochettino replied "no" when asked if any of his players had had an offer and said Tottenham's togetherness and "family" feel gives the club an edge.

"To be together and every player happy and part of our Tottenham family, I think we have a very good atmosphere around the club, our supporters are amazing and I think this is a very good mix between the club, the supporters, the players, the staff," he added.

"I think it's amazing day by day how we feel, how we live on the training ground, that is important thing in the end to try to win big things, to fight. It's an advantage for us."

Spurs are seven points behind Costa's Chelsea after they won a sixth league game running on Saturday and Pochettino believes his team is more mature and better equipped for a title challenge than the squad that finished third last season.

"Last season was the first time for 99 percent of the players fighting for big things like to win the Premier League and the important thing is that you are clever, we are showing that we are clever and we learn a lot and we are more mature but it is true like in life, every day you can improve and you can learn.

"If you are open and your mind is open, that is a good thing and we are showing this season that we are more mature, we compete better, and we missed that maybe a little bit last season. I am the same, maybe a little bit fatter than last season."

Next up for Spurs is a trip to Manchester City, who lost 4-0 at Everton this weekend, and Pochettino's team can pile the misery on them and move six points clear with a win.

Spurs beat City at White Hart Lane in October and did the double over them last season but Pochettino said the past was unimportant.

"I think we are in completely different period and completely different momentum and last season was last season," he said.

"It's true now is a coincidence and maybe we play City like last season but we will be different, it will be tough, but every game, every season is completely different and today was a good example because always in the last season or the season before it was difficult for us to break West Bromwich, it was a nightmare game for us and today look how it was.

"It is important to learn and to know, too, every game is important and difficult and if you are ready and focused like today, you can compete.

"We are showing after 21 games that we can compete and we are in a very good position. It is true that the gap with Chelsea is still big but there is a lot of games ahead until the end of the season."

