Diego Costa dropped vs. Leicester after row with Conte - sources

Previous
Melbourne Victory
Brisbane Roar
3
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Leeds United
Derby County
1
0
LIVE 50'
Game Details
Home: 1/3  Draw: 10/3  Away: 12/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Lille
St Etienne
0
1
LIVE 52'
Game Details
Home: 6/1  Draw: 9/4  Away: 4/6 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Go Ahead Eagles
AZ Alkmaar
1
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Arouca
Estoril
0
0
LIVE 24'
Game Details
Home: 20/21  Draw: 15/8  Away: 4/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Tijuana
Puebla
3:00 AM UTC Jan 14, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Wellington Phoenix FC
Central Coast Mariners
6:35 AM UTC Jan 14, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Sources: Blues drop Costa after Conte row

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read

Conte exceeding expectations at Chelsea?

English Premier League
Read

Mourinho 2015 sacking cost Chelsea £8.3m

Chelsea PA Sport
Read

Conte: Terry important to Chelsea

English Premier League
Read
Nathan Ake Bournemouth

Conte 'calm' in transfer market after Ake return

Transfers Liam Twomey
Read

Chelsea can still be caught - Ranieri

English Premier League PA Sport
Read
West Ham midfielder Dimitri Payet

Would you sign Dimitri Payet?

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Andreas Christensen Borussia Monchengladbach

Christensen will only return to play - father

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read

Terry loan to Bournemouth ruled out

Transfers Liam Twomey
Read

Howe: No meetings with John Terry

English Premier League
Read

Chelsea feel effect Kante had at Leicester

Premier League Miguel Delaney
Read

Conte is manager of month for third time

Chelsea ESPN staff
Read
Willian scores the first of his two goals for Chelsea.

Willian's cheeky dig at Asmir Begovic

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Weekend Premier League predictions

Premier League ESPN staff
Read
Diego Costa

Costa has to keep his aggression - Savage

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read

United vs. Liverpool should live up to hype

Premier League W2W4 Nick Miller
Read
N'Golo Kante

Kante could do better with Foxes - Ranieri

Leicester City ESPN staff
Read

West Ham reject Marseille bid for Payet

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Fantasy Football: Prem's wildcard XI

English Premier League
Read

Ranieri: Leicester up for the fight

English Premier League
Read
 By Liam Twomey, Chelsea correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

Diego Costa dropped vs. Leicester after row with Conte - sources

Antonio Conte wins yet another award, but is Mourinho gaining ground on the Chelsea manager?

LONDON -- Diego Costa has been dropped for Chelsea's Premier League clash with Leicester City after a row with Antonio Conte and a lucrative transfer offer from the Chinese Super League, sources have confirmed to ESPN FC.

Chelsea head to the King Power Stadium on Saturday hoping to preserve their five-point lead at the top of the Premier League but Costa, the division's top scorer with 14 goals in 19 appearances this season, has not travelled with the rest of the squad.

Leicester CityLeicester City
ChelseaChelsea
5:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 17/4  Draw: 14/5  Away: 3/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
PickCenter

He has instead trained alone at Cobham for the past three days after becoming embroiled in a heated argument with a fitness coach over an injury, following which Conte got involved and decided to punish his striker after siding with his staff in the dispute.

Chelsea declined to comment on the matter Friday.

In the background there is also the ominous presence of significant interest in Costa from China, with a report in the Telegraph claiming that one club has informed the Spain international they are willing to offer him £30 million-a-year after taxes to leave Stamford Bridge in January.

Costa's contract runs until June 2019 and while Chelsea were reportedly keen to tie down their star striker to an extension prior to the recent dispute, there is a determination among the club hierarchy to hold him to the remainder of his current deal if he attempts to force an exit to China.

Antonio Conte will not have Diego Costa to count on against Leicester.

Speaking last month as Oscar prepared to complete a £60 million move from Chelsea to Shanghai SIPG, Conte described the wave of massive offers being made by Chinese Super League clubs as a "danger" to all of world football.

But despite Atletico Madrid's public pursuit of a move to bring an unsettled Costa back to the Spanish capital last summer, Chelsea never wavered in their stance that the 28-year-old was not for sale at any price and he ultimately accepted that his future lay at Stamford Bridge.

Conte is likely to field Eden Hazard as a false nine flanked by Pedro Rodriguez and Willian against Leicester City in Costa's absence, just as he did when the Spain international missed Chelsea's 3-0 win over Bournemouth on Boxing Day due to suspension.

Liam is ESPN FC's Chelsea correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @Liam_Twomey.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.