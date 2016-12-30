Previous
Aston Villa
Leeds United
1
1
FT
Game Details
Rotherham United
Burton Albion
1
2
FT
Game Details
Sydney FC
Brisbane Roar
8:50 AM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Hull City
Everton
8:00 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Brighton & Hove Albion
Cardiff City
7:45 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest
7:45 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Reading
Fulham
8:00 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Heart of Midlothian
Aberdeen
7:45 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
By Jeff Carlisle
Bob Bradley: Swansea owners didn't have the 'strength' to see plan through

The FC crew disagree with Bob Bradley's views of why Swansea's ownership decided to let him go.
The ESPN FC panel discuss the sacking of Bob Bradley and all agree that the club were right in sacking the American.
Ian Darke feels sympathy for Bob Bradley after his sacking at Swansea City but says the club's move is justifiable.
Twitter reacts to Bob Bradley's sacking, meanwhile Pep Guardiola and David Moyes fight for the limelight in The Sweeper!

Bob Bradley expressed disappointment at his firing as manager of Swansea City, but also said he felt that owners Steve Kaplan and Jason Levien, as well as chairman Huw Jenkins, lost their nerve in sacking him just 85 days after being brought on board.

The Swans accumulated just eight points during Bradley's 11 games in charge. The run, combined with a four-point haul from the club's first seven games, leaves Swansea in 19th place, firmly in the relegation zone and ahead of last-placed Hull City on goal differential.

Bradley said he had just returned home from training on Tuesday when Jenkins summoned him to the team's academy for a meeting.

Swansea CitySwansea City
West Ham UnitedWest Ham United
1
4
FT
Game Details
Highlights

"As soon as I got the message I knew what was happening," Bradley said.

He added: "When Huw and I met, he just talked about the fact that [I] came into a tough situation, that there was at this point, such a negative atmosphere around the club and as a result felt they needed to make a change."

Bradley insisted he knew about the negativity surrounding Swansea, brought on in part by the sale of the club to Kaplan and Levien earlier this year. The Supporters' Trust, which owns 21 percent of the club, was neither consulted about the sale nor Bradley's hiring.

Bradley also said he had no illusions about the size of the task in terms of avoiding relegation. He had hoped to bolster the team during the upcoming January transfer window. But now he won't get that chance.

"We all understood that it was going to be hard work, and that we were going to need to go step by step, and that was going to include improving the team in January," Bradley said. "I'm disappointed that somehow, when a few games go against you, that all of a sudden all of those discussions and all of the ideas of what it was going to take to turn this around got pushed aside.

"I think people, they reacted to the fans, and didn't have the strength to see it through. That part I'm not happy about."

Bob Bradley says the Swansea ownership lost their nerve in the wake of Swans' 4-1 Boxing Day defeat to West Ham.

There's no denying that Swansea have had a poor run of results. Swansea's last three matches have witnessed heavy defeats to West Bromwich Albion (3-1), Middlesbrough (3-0), and West Ham United (4-1). The result against West Ham, the only one of the three to be played at home, was the fatal blow. 

The atmosphere at the Liberty Stadium turned highly negative, with plenty of invective being directed at Bradley and Jenkins. The mood reached a crescendo early in the second half, when West Ham defender Winston Reid scored to make the game 2-0 in what would eventually be a 4-1 defeat.

"At that point, the emotion in the stadium is clear," Bradley said. "The supporters aren't happy, and in that moment the anger gets directed at me and at the chairman. Let's face it, that doesn't feel good, but that's part of football sometimes.

"What I think happened is now that made everybody nervous. When they talk about negativity and negative atmosphere, that loss and that feeling inside the Liberty that day meant that all the discussions and all the plans got thrown out the window, and somebody needed to go, and let's face it, the way that works is the first one that's out is the manager."

When asked if Reid's goal was the moment where he lost the trust of the owners and chairman, Bradley said: "It's not trust. That's not the right word. In that moment, they lose their nerve. I spoke very quickly to Jason Levien, I received a message from Steve Kaplan and both referenced something about 'unfair.'

"But you always tell your players that the game will challenge you in all sorts of ways. The game can be cruel. In order to have any chance you have to be strong. You have to believe in your work, you have to believe in how you do things as a group. It can't be thrown off track every time something goes against you."

Jeff Carlisle covers MLS and the U.S. national team for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @JeffreyCarlisle.

