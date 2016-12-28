Bob Bradley sacked as manager of Swansea City after 11 games in charge

Shaka Hislop is not surprised with Swansea's sacking of Bob Bradley and looks ahead to their next potential manager.

Bob Bradley has been sacked by Swansea City after just 11 games in charge of the Premier League club.

Swansea's American owners Steve Kaplan and Jason Levien, after talks with the former U.S. national team coach and club chairman Huw Jenkins on Tuesday, decided to act in the wake of a 4-1 home defeat to West Ham on Boxing Day.

Sources close to the Swansea owners told ESPN FC that the decision to part company with Bradley, the first American to manage a Premier League team, was made with "great reluctance" because of a determination for the appointment to work.

The 58-year-old took training on Tuesday morning, but his departure was later confirmed in a club statement.

"We are sorry to lose Bob after such a short period of time,'' Jenkins said. "Unfortunately things haven't worked out as planned and we felt we had to make the change with half the Premier League season remaining."

Bradley was appointed in October ahead of Ryan Giggs following the sacking of Francesco Guidolin. Bradley was unable to make an impact on South Wales, with the team collecting just eight points from a possible 33.

He had made a huge impression on the Swansea hierarchy with his commitment, work ethic and determination to succeed at the Liberty Stadium.

But with supporters turning against Bradley on Monday, and with a home game against Bournemouth looming on Saturday ahead of next Tuesday's trip to fellow strugglers Crystal Palace, Kaplan, Levien and Jenkins made the change.

Swansea are firmly in the relegation zone in 19th place with 12 points from 18 games, above bottom-side Hull only on goal difference and four points from safety.

"I knew exactly what I was getting into when I came to Swansea and realized the hardest part was always going to be getting points in the short run," Bradley told NBC Sports. "But I believe in myself and I believe in going for it. That's what I've always told my players.

"Football can be cruel and to have a chance you have to be strong."

Bob Bradley parted way with Swansea after losing seven of his 11 games in charge.

Coaches Alan Curtis and Paul Williams will take charge of the team against Bournemouth at the weekend, with the club determined to make a swift permanent appointment.

Former Manchester United assistant manager Giggs, overlooked just three months ago, is a contender for the job, with other more experienced candidates also being considered.

Under Bradley, the United States won the CONCACAF Gold Cup in 2007 and reached the last-16 of the 2010 World Cup. He was coaching Le Havre in Ligue 2 in France after spells with Stabaek in Norway and the Egypt national team when he landed the Swansea job.

Bradley's first game -- a 3-2 defeat at Arsenal -- was a sign of things to come as Swansea shipped goals at an alarming rate. They lost 3-1 at Stoke, 5-0 at Tottenham, 3-1 at West Brom and 3-0 at Middlesbrough -- and then came the Hammers horror show which sealed the American's fate.

In all, Swansea conceded 29 goals in Bradley's reign and at least three in eight of his 11 games.

"With the club going through such a tough time, we have to try and find the answers to get ourselves out of trouble," Jenkins said. "Personally, I have nothing but praise for Bob.

"He is a good man; a good person who gave everything to the job. His work-rate is phenomenal and we wish him well for the future.''

