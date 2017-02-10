Jermain Defoe 'totally focused' on helping Sunderland avoid relegation

Previous
Sydney FC
Wellington Phoenix FC
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
The Strongest
Wanderers
10:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Olimpia
Independiente del Valle
11:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Universitario de Deportes
Deportivo Capiatá
12:15 AM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Napoli
Genoa
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Home: 3/10  Draw: 19/4  Away: 17/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Bordeaux
Paris Saint-Germain
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Home: 19/4  Draw: 3/1  Away: 3/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Espanyol
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Home: 9/5  Draw: 11/5  Away: 13/8 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Mainz
FC Augsburg
7:30 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Home: 11/10  Draw: 23/10  Away: 11/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next
Jermain Defoe scored a brace for Sunderland.

Defoe 'totally focused' on helping Sunderland

Sunderland PA Sport
Read

Prem: Saturday week 25 preview

Premier League Highlights
Read

Sunderland on a knife-edge

Sunderland Pete Sixsmith
Read

Larsson: Relegation rivals will be worried

Sunderland ESPN staff
Read

Your club's best and worst-ever buys

Tops and Flops ESPN staff
Read

Prem Team of the Weekend: Week 24

ESPN FC TV
Read

Moyes to Rodwell: 'You're not a boy anymore'

Sunderland PA Sport
Read

Kone and Ndong among Sunderland stars

Sunderland Peter Sixsmith
Read

Allardyce: Fear overtook Palace today

English Premier League
Read

Moyes captivated by Sunderland display

English Premier League
Read

Crystal Palace 0-4 Sunderland

Premier League Highlights
Read

Allardyce: Palace 'all about fear' in 4-0 loss

Crystal Palace PA Sport
Read
Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace
SunderlandSunderland
0
4
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Crystal Palace 0-4 Sunderland

Premier League Highlights
Read

Premier League Predictor: Week 24

English Premier League
Read

Weekend Premier League Predictions

Premier League ESPN staff
Read

Coates agrees permanent deal at Sporting

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Assessing the Prem relegation battle

English Premier League John Brewin
Read

Sunderland need a win in key relegation contest

Sunderland Peter Sixsmith
Read
Didier N'Dong

Sunderland effort led by Ndong

Sunderland Peter Sixsmith
Read
 By PA Sport
Share
Tweet
   

Jermain Defoe 'totally focused' on helping Sunderland avoid relegation

Sam Allardyce says he needs to change the mentality of the Crystal Palace players after they were routed by Sunderland.

Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe is refusing to allow speculation over his future distract him from the business of scoring goals for the Black Cats.

Former club West Ham had a £6 million bid for the 34-year-old rejected early last month, leaving Sunderland fans worrying for the rest of the transfer window over whether he would remain at the Stadium of Light.

However, Defoe ended up staying put and continued his good form, adding five goals in as many Premier League games since the turn of the year to the nine he scored during the first half of the campaign.

"I'm totally focused on scoring goals, I'm totally focused on helping this football club stay in the Premier League," Defoe told talkSPORT. "For me, that's the best way to approach it so I'm not distracted. I'll just keep my head down and work hard.

Jermain Defoe scored a brace for Sunderland.
Jermain Defoe has 14 Premier League goals this season.

"Even with the speculation about West Ham, it's always nice when you're wanted. But at the end of the day, I've been a part of this game for a long time and that's part and parcel of it now, so it was easy for me to see it and just think, 'OK, that's nice people want me, but I've got to be focused on Sunderland.'''

Defoe's prowess in front of goal has given Sunderland manager David Moyes fresh hope that the club can get themselves out of relegation trouble once again, and the double he claimed in last Saturday's stunning 4-0 victory at Crystal Palace helped to raise spirits significantly.

He has carried the burden of providing the bulk of the goals ever since his arrival from Toronto in January 2015, but it is one which does not weigh heavily on his shoulders.

"It's a lot of pressure, but it's not something I really think about,'' Defoe said. "It's not something that gets to me. I think I quite enjoy it, if I'm being totally honest. I realise how important the goals are, so I totally dedicate myself to preparing in the correct way so I'm ready to go.''

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.