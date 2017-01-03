Previous
Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Real Sociedad
Villarreal
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Real Madrid
Sevilla FC
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
AD Alcorcon
Cordoba
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Tunisia
Uganda
2
0
FT
Game Details
Morocco
Burkina Faso
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Next
 By Peter O'Rourke
Sunderland reject £6m bid for Jermain Defoe from West Ham - sources

ESPN FC's Gab Marcotti previews the now open January transfer window and which clubs will be looking to bolster their ranks.

West Ham United have had a £6 million bid rejected by Sunderland for striker Jermain Defoe, sources close to both clubs have told ESPN FC.

West Ham are looking to bolster their attacking options and have targeted the striker, who used to play for the club between 1999-2004.

Slaven Bilic's side have struggled for goals this season, and currently find themselves in 13th spot in the Premier League table.

The summer loan signings of Simone Zaza and Jonathan Calleri have not been in good form since joining the club, while Andy Carroll has just recently returned from a lengthy spell on the sidelines and Diafra Sakho is out for several more weeks after picking up another injury just two games into his comeback from a long-term back problem.

Zaza seems set to return to Italy this month, clearing the way for West Ham to bring in a new forward, and Defoe has emerged as West Ham's top target to solve their goal scoring problems, with the former England international netting 11 goals in a struggling Sunderland side this term.

Sunderland have rejected West Ham's offer for Defoe and are not welcoming any further interest in the 34-year-old as they know how vital the striker is to their chances of avoiding relegation this season.

Sources have told ESPN FC that West Ham are not optimistic over their chances of persuading the club to cash-in on Defoe despite the Black Cats' lack of funds to bring in new signings this January.

Indeed, Sunderland boss David Moyes is determined to keep Defoe whatever West Ham offer as he feels the striker offers them their best chance of staying up this season.

Peter O'Rourke is ESPN FC's transfer news correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @SportsPeteO.

