Sevilla's Vitolo on win: 'I tried to throw Cristiano Ronaldo off'

Zinedine Zidane has said that he knew Real Madrid would eventually have to lose as they sunk to a 2-1 defeat at Sevilla.

Real Madrid's 40-match unbeaten streak concluded after Sevilla scored a game-winner in stoppage time.

A pair of defensive errors led Real Madrid to their first defeat of the La Liga season, falling 2-1 away to Sevilla

Sevilla winger Vitolo admitted to trying unsuccessfully to unsettle Cristiano Ronaldo before the Real Madrid star took a penalty in Sunday's La Liga game at the Sanchez Pizjuan.

After Madrid were awarded a spot-kick with the score at 0-0 midway through the second half, Vitolo provocatively stepped right on top of the penalty spot, moving some of the turf around just as Ronaldo was preparing to place the ball.

The Portugal captain reacted by throwing the ball at Vitolo and hitting him on the back, with the pair squaring up before players from both sides rushed in to forcefully exchange views.

Referee Alejandro Jose Hernandez Hernandez quickly restored order, without showing any yellow cards, and Ronaldo proceeded to expertly dispatch the penalty and put his side ahead.

Speaking after his side had turned the game around late on to win 2-1 and end Madrid's record 40-game unbeaten run, the Spain winger said on Movistar TV that his plan had been to try and ruffle Ronaldo's composure but the attempt had not worked.

"These things happen in football," Vitolo said. "I tried to throw off Cristiano's concentration a bit, as he is [a] very good [penalty taker]. It did not work though as he scored it. You try anything [to win]."

Dermot Corrigan is a Madrid-based football writer who covers La Liga and the Spain national team for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @dermotmcorrigan