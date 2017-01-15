Real Madrid's Spanish record unbeaten streak ended at 40 matches after a 2-1 defeat at Sevilla in La Liga action on Sunday.

Los Blancos, who achieved the milestone in a Copa del Rey match with Los Nervionenses on Thursday, now sit just one point ahead of Jorge Sampaoli's side with the loss, though they have a game in hand.

The game looked equally balanced until the 67th minute, when Sevilla keeper Sergio Rico fouled Dani Carvajal in the box. And up stepped Cristiano Ronaldo to send Rico the wrong way and give Real a 1-0 lead.

Real Madrid and Sevilla battled at the Ramon Sanchez Pizuan on Sunday. Getty Images

However, Real helped the hosts even the score when Sergio Ramos headed into his own net on 86 minutes to make it a nervy finish.

And Sevilla found the winner in the dying moments of stoppage time through Stevan Jovetic, setting off wild celebrations at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan -- the Montenegro international firing past a stretching Keylor Navas from distance to seal the three points.

Real are next in action for their Copa del Rey quarterfinal first-leg tie against Celta Viga on Jan. 18.