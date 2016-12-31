Jorge Sampaoli not ruling out Sevilla exit amid Barcelona links

Jorge Sampaoli was appointed Sevilla coach on a two-year deal in June.

Jorge Sampaoli is happy to be coaching Sevilla but has not ruled out leaving the team to guide Barcelona if Luis Enrique does not sign a new contract at the Camp Nou.

Argentine coach Sampaoli is in his first year in charge of Sevilla after succeeding Unai Emery in June.

Reports in Spain claim Sampaoli is a strong candidate to replace Luis Enrique should the Spaniard decide not to sign a new deal as coach of Barcelona, with his contract ending in the summer.

Asked about the reports, Sampaoli told Marca: "It's speculation, rumours. Luis Enrique is a winner, he is respected and loved by the fans there. If he leaves, there will an enormous list of candidates. I see it very far away although the good moment of Sevilla means that people look at their coach. Nothing more."

Sampaoli has enjoyed a strong start in his first experience coaching in Europe, with Sevilla third in La Liga, still in the Copa del Rey and having progressed to the round of 16 of the Champions League with a tie against Leicester City next.

He is under contract with Sevilla until June 2018 but when asked if he will remain another season at the Andalusian club, he said: "I don't know. You never know. I'm happy here, I fight for things, I have synergy with the sporting director [Monchi]."

Luis Enrique admits his frustration at sitting second in La Liga, while also not denying any potential transfers in January.

Monchi, at Sevilla for the last 16 years, has been instrumental in the club's sporting success and also pivotal in helping the club gain financial stability.

Linked with top European clubs in the summer and with Roma last month, Monchi's intention was to leave Sevilla at the end of last season for "personal reasons" but the Spanish club ruled out his departure and stated that he was under contract until June 2020 and would remain in his current position.

Asked if he would remain should Monchi leave this summer, Sampaoli said: "I don't know. Right now he [Monchi] is here. We will see what happens in the future."

Sampaoli turned down the chance to coach Argentina last summer after being offered the job one month after signing for Sevilla.

The 56-year-old, who led Chile to win the Copa America in 2015, has not given up hope of coaching compatriot and Barcelona star Lionel Messi one day.

"I doubt that that [offer to coach Argentina] situation will happen again," he said. "Argentina has great coaches, it's difficult.

"Unfortunately, it was difficult to say no but I was loyal to the commitment I made to Sevilla.

"To coach Messi is a wish. I've always said that my desire to be with the Argentina national team has a lot to do with watching him train closely every day. But that hasn't happened yet.

"To coach Messi is still a wish although it doesn't depend on me."

Adriana Garcia is a Valencia-based football writer who covers La Liga for ESPN FC.