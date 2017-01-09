Copa del Rey: Barca beat Athletic Club with second-leg rally; Alcorcon win

Previous
Southampton
Liverpool
1
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Barcelona
Athletic Bilbao
3
1
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 4 - 3
Game Details
Villarreal
Real Sociedad
1
1
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 4
Game Details
Juventus
Atalanta
3
2
FT
Game Details
Fiorentina
Chievo Verona
1
0
FT
Game Details
Paris Saint-Germain
Metz
2
0
FT
Game Details
Luis Suarez

Copa: Barca beats Bilbao with MSN magic

Copa del Rey ESPN staff
Read

How will Real approach Copa del Rey?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Lowe: Barcelona's win was too nervy

ESPN FC TV
Read
Luis Suarez

Suarez scores 100th goal for Barcelona

Barcelona ESPN staff
Read
Barcelona defeated Athletic Bilbao 3-1 on Wednesday.

Messi, Suarez, Neymar seal Copa win

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read
Sevilla FCSevilla FC
Real MadridReal Madrid
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 3
Game Details
Zidane expecting tricky Sevilla trip

Spanish Copa del Rey
Read

Griezmann has regained form - Simeone

Atletico Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read
Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo out of Real's Copa del Rey squad

Real Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read

Luis Enrique backs Barca players after gala

Spanish Copa del Rey
Read

Luis Enrique: Away goal could prove vital

Spanish Copa del Rey
Read
Antoine Griezmann

Griezmann stays hot to help Atletico advance

Atletico Madrid Player Ratings Joseph Walker
Read

Barcelona feeling hard done by referees?

ESPN FC TV
Read
Fernando Torres celebrates with Angel Correa after scoring a goal against Guijuelo in the Copa del Rey.

Correa: Atletico need to improve after Copa scare

Atletico Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read
Atletico MadridAtletico Madrid
Las PalmasLas Palmas
2
3
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 4 - 3
Game Details
Luis Enrique: Barca won't criticise referees

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

Luis Enrique backs FIFA awards absence

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read
Sergio Ramos

Zidane has Madrid poised for Treble fight

Real Madrid Eduardo Alvarez
Read

Villarreal's Musacchio to miss three weeks

Villarreal Adriana Garcia
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Copa del Rey: Barca beat Athletic Club with second-leg rally; Alcorcon win

With their worst points total through 17 La Liga matches in 10 seasons, the FC crew break down what's wrong with Barcelona.

Lionel Messi broke Athletic Bilbao's hearts with a late free kick as Barcelona's big guns kept their Copa del Rey hopes alive and advanced to the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Messi struck with 12 minutes remaining at the Nou Camp to seal a 3-1 win on the night and a 4-3 aggregate victory to ensure Luis Enrique's men made it to the last eight.

Barca went into the second leg trailing 2-1 and knowing failure to end a run of two games without victory would spell disaster in front of a crowd of 71,445.

However, Luis Suarez cancelled out Bilbao's advantage with his 100th goal for the club before the break and Neymar struck from the penalty spot after the restart before Enric Saborit pulled one back.

Messi's contribution ultimately sealed victory with a goal which means he, Suarez and Neymar have now scored a staggering 302 between them since joining forces.

Earlier, Alcorcon saw off fellow Segunda Division side Cordoba 2-1 to reach the first Copa quarterfinal in the team's history.

Federico Piovaccari got the hosts off on the right foot in the first half, but second-half goals from David Rodriguez and Ivan Alejo ensured passage for Alcorcon after the first leg ended in a 0-0 draw.

Real Sociedad and Villarreal finished in a 1-1 second-leg draw, with the former advancing 4-2 on aggregate to reach the last eight.

Mikel Oyarzabal had La Real out in front early, but Villarreal levelled matters before the break with a goal from Roberto Soriano. 

The visitors still had a two-goal advantage after winning 3-1 in the first leg and the deficit proved too much for Fran Escriba's men to overcome, with the hosts finishing with 10 players after an 89th minute red card was given to Nicola Sansone.

Two away goals from the first leg helped Alaves advance past Deportivo La Coruna 3-3 on aggregate after the second leg finished in a 1-1 draw.

Edgar Mendez scored just before the break to put the hosts up 1-0, but their position became more precarious early in the second half when Theo Hernandez picked up a second yellow card, forcing his team to play the majority of the second 45 minutes with 10 men.

Depor pushed to take advantage and found their first when Alejandro Arribas headed home from a corner kick to make it 1-1. But Alaves were resolute and were able to hold onto the lead to win the tie.

Information from Press Association Sport was used in this report.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

