Southampton
Liverpool
1
0
FT
Leg 1
Barcelona
Athletic Bilbao
3
1
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 4 - 3
Villarreal
Real Sociedad
1
1
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 4
Juventus
Atalanta
3
2
FT
Fiorentina
Chievo Verona
1
0
FT
Paris Saint-Germain
Metz
2
0
FT
Barcelona defeated Athletic Bilbao 3-1 on Wednesday.

BarcelonaBarcelona
Athletic BilbaoAthletic Bilbao
3
1
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 4 - 3
Luis Suarez scores 100th goal for Barcelona; MSN reaches 300

Luis Suarez
Luis Suarez celebrates his milestone goal against Athletic Bilbao.

Luis Suarez scored his 100th goal for Barcelona on Wednesday.

The Uruguayan striker reached the milestone with a superb 35th-minute volley of a Neymar cross in Barca's 3-1 Copa del Rey last-16 second-leg tie.

BarcelonaBarcelona
Athletic BilbaoAthletic Bilbao
3
1
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 4 - 3
Suarez, 29, moved from Liverpool to the Camp Nou for €81.72 million in the summer of 2014, and needed just 120 matches to achieve his century of goals with the club.

Wednesday's match also marked the 300th goal scored by the Barca strike trio consisting of Suarez, Lionel Messi and Brazilian teammate Neymar.

Neymar and Messi each collected Barca's second and third goals, respectively, in Wednesday's win. 

The trio has been playing together since 2014.

Broken down, Suarez has scored 68 goals in 78 La Liga matches, and a further 17 in 24 for the Blaugrana in the Champions League.

The remaining 15 goals have been spread across the Spanish Supercup and UEFA Supercup, as well as Club World Cup matches.

