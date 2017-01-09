Luis Suarez scores 100th goal for Barcelona; MSN reaches 300

Luis Suarez celebrates his milestone goal against Athletic Bilbao.

Luis Suarez scored his 100th goal for Barcelona on Wednesday.

The Uruguayan striker reached the milestone with a superb 35th-minute volley of a Neymar cross in Barca's 3-1 Copa del Rey last-16 second-leg tie.

Barcelona Barcelona Athletic Bilbao Athletic Bilbao 3 1 FT Leg 2 Aggregate: 4 - 3 Game Details GameCast

Lineups and Stats

Suarez, 29, moved from Liverpool to the Camp Nou for €81.72 million in the summer of 2014, and needed just 120 matches to achieve his century of goals with the club.

Wednesday's match also marked the 300th goal scored by the Barca strike trio consisting of Suarez, Lionel Messi and Brazilian teammate Neymar.

Neymar and Messi each collected Barca's second and third goals, respectively, in Wednesday's win.

3️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ El Messi (124) Neymar (76) and Suárez (100) now have 300 goals between them since they began to play together #FCBlive pic.twitter.com/ciGrq2KP18 - FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 11, 2017

The trio has been playing together since 2014.

Broken down, Suarez has scored 68 goals in 78 La Liga matches, and a further 17 in 24 for the Blaugrana in the Champions League.

The remaining 15 goals have been spread across the Spanish Supercup and UEFA Supercup, as well as Club World Cup matches.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.