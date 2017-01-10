Real Madrid's Luka Modric: Croatia Player of Year award 'special'

With a healthy 3-0 first-leg lead, a loss to Sevilla would end Real's unbeaten run, the FC crew analyse possible outcomes.

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric says it is "special" to have been named Croatian Footballer of the Year for a fifth time.

After playing a key role as Madrid won the 2016 Champions League, European Supercup and Club World Cup trophies, Modric edged out compatriots Ivan Rakitic, of Barcelona, and Mario Mandzukic, of Juventus, to take the trophy, which is decided by Croatian newspaper Vecernji List.

"This prize means a lot to me, it's the fifth time I've received it and it's very special for me because it has a great tradition," Modric told his club's website. "I want to thank those who voted for me. I have to keep working hard and improving every day. I want to thank those who have helped me to win this award."

Modric, 31, was also named this week in the FIFA FIFPro World11 2016, along with clubmates Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo and Toni Kroos.

The former Tottenham player has been rested, along with Ronaldo, for Madrid's Copa del Rey round-of-16 second leg at Sevilla on Thursday, with coach Zinedine Zidane taking the decision knowing his team are 3-0 ahead from last week's first game at the Bernabeu.

Dermot Corrigan is a Madrid-based football writer who covers La Liga and the Spain national team for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @dermotmcorrigan