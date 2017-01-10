Real Madrid's Luka Modric: Croatia Player of Year award 'special'

Previous
Eibar
Osasuna
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Celta Vigo
Valencia
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 4 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sevilla FC
Real Madrid
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 3
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
AC Milan
Torino
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sweden
Slovakia
3:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Reading
Queens Park Rangers
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 5/6  Draw: 27/10  Away: 15/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Adelaide United
Melbourne City FC
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Real Madrid legends congratulate Cristiano Ronaldo

Kopa: Ronaldo can win Ballon d'Or again

Real Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read
Modric scissor kick vs Sevilla 170104

Modric: Croatia Player of Year award 'special'

Real Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read
Juan Mata opened the scoring for Man United.

UEFA report reveals 'super clubs' divide

English Premier League ESPN staff
Read

Madrid, Barca will want to sign Alli - Ardiles

Transfers Dan Kilpatrick
Read

Vallejo: I may not return to Real after loan

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Ronaldo, Real among Laureus nominees

Spanish Primera División Dermot Corrigan
Read
James Rodriguez

Hebei deny James Rodriguez CSL rumours

Chinese Super League ESPN Staff
Read
James Rodriguez

Real should expect wild reception in Sevilla

Real Madrid Eduardo Alvarez
Read

Real's CDR approach

ESPN FC TV
Read
Sevilla FCSevilla FC
Real MadridReal Madrid
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 3
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Zidane expecting tricky Sevilla trip

Spanish Copa del Rey
Read
Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo calls out Dwyane Wade

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

The Sweeper: Making a mess of Messi

International
Read
Real Madrid are well ahead of their rivals in La Liga, but are they a truly great team?

Are Real Madrid great or just really good?

La Liga Mike Goodman
Read

Tax fraud case against Alonso dropped

Spanish Primera División Adriana Garcia
Read
Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo out of Real's Copa del Rey squad

Real Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read

Jorge Mendes using CSL to his advantage

Transfers Dermot Corrigan
Read
Real Madrid legends congratulate Cristiano Ronaldo

Brazil's Ronaldo not happy over weight jibe

Real Madrid ESPN staff
Read

Ronaldo doesn't see coaching in his future

Real Madrid ESPN staff
Read

Zidane hailed by Real Madrid legends

Spanish Primera División
Read
 By Dermot Corrigan
Share
Tweet
   

Real Madrid's Luka Modric: Croatia Player of Year award 'special'

With a healthy 3-0 first-leg lead, a loss to Sevilla would end Real's unbeaten run, the FC crew analyse possible outcomes.

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric says it is "special" to have been named Croatian Footballer of the Year for a fifth time.

After playing a key role as Madrid won the 2016 Champions League, European Supercup and Club World Cup trophies, Modric edged out compatriots Ivan Rakitic, of Barcelona, and Mario Mandzukic, of Juventus, to take the trophy, which is decided by Croatian newspaper Vecernji List.

"This prize means a lot to me, it's the fifth time I've received it and it's very special for me because it has a great tradition," Modric told his club's website. "I want to thank those who voted for me. I have to keep working hard and improving every day. I want to thank those who have helped me to win this award."

Modric, 31, was also named this week in the FIFA FIFPro World11 2016, along with clubmates Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo and Toni Kroos.

The former Tottenham player has been rested, along with Ronaldo, for Madrid's Copa del Rey round-of-16 second leg at Sevilla on Thursday, with coach Zinedine Zidane taking the decision knowing his team are 3-0 ahead from last week's first game at the Bernabeu.

Dermot Corrigan is a Madrid-based football writer who covers La Liga and the Spain national team for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @dermotmcorrigan

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.