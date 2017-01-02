Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann left out of FIFPro's World11 squad

Zinedine Zidane lauds Cristiano Ronaldo's impact both on and off the pitch for Real Madrid.

Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann missed out of the FIFA FIFPro World11 team on Monday despite being a finalist for the Best FIFA Men's Player Award.

Nine of the players in the team, voted on by players from the union, are from La Liga, with only Juventus defender Dani Alves and Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer featuring from clubs outside of Spain.

Real Madrid lead all clubs with five selections -- Ronaldo, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Marcelo and Sergio Ramos -- followed by four from Barcelona -- Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Andres Iniesta and Gerard Pique.

FIFA and @FIFPro proudly present the 2016 @World11. Find out all about the team at https://t.co/8CNhEJm1uE. #World11 pic.twitter.com/XPiHn0uCHd - FIFA FIFPro World 11 (@World11) January 9, 2017

Griezmann was snubbed after finishing third in the Ballon d'Or voting last month, as well as being on the shortlist with Ronaldo and Messi at Monday's award ceremony.

There were only three changes in the team from last year, with Pique, Kross and Suarez in for Thiago Silva, Paul Pogba and Neymar.

Pogba and other Premier League players were also left out, including Leciester City's Riyad Mahrez, who was honoured as the Confederation of African Football's player of the year on Thursday night.

The 2016 FIFA-FIFPro Best 11, as voted by 26,516 players in 69 countries:

Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer (Germany, Bayern Munich)

Defenders: Daniel Alves (Brazil, Barcelona, Juventus), Marcelo (Brazil, Real Madrid), Gerard Pique (Spain, Barcelona), Sergio Ramos (Spain, Real Madrid)

Midfielders: Andres Iniesta (Spain, Barcelona), Toni Kroos (Germany, Real Madrid), Luka Modric (Croatia, Real Madrid)

Forwards: Lionel Messi (Argentina, Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal, Real Madrid), Luis Suarez (Uruguay, Barcelona)

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.