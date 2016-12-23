Previous
Aston Villa
Leeds United
1
1
FT
Game Details
Rotherham United
Burton Albion
1
2
FT
Game Details
Sydney FC
Brisbane Roar
8:50 AM UTC
Game Details
Hull City
Everton
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Brighton & Hove Albion
Cardiff City
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Reading
Fulham
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Heart of Midlothian
Aberdeen
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Ronaldo rejected €300m China move with €100m salary - Jorge Mendes

Cristiano Ronaldo speaks at the Globe Soccer Awards, calling 2016 the best year of his professional football career.

Cristiano Ronaldo's agent says the superstar rejected an offer from a Chinese Super League club that would have paid him over €100 million per year.

Jorge Mendes confirmed to Sky Sports Italia in an interview released on Thursday night that the unnamed club were willing to pay Real Madrid a transfer fee of €300 million.

"From China they've offered €300m to Real Madrid and more than €100m per year to the player," Mendes said.

"But money is not everything; the Spanish club is his life."

The €300m transfer fee would have nearly tripled the record €105m price that Manchester United paid Juventus for Paul Pogba in the summer.

Agent Jorge Mendes, left, and mother Maria Dolores dos Santos, right, are featured prominently in
Jorge Mendes, left, says his client Cristiano Ronaldo could have made more than €100m a year in China.

Ronaldo's proposed salary of €100m -- or €1,923,077 per week -- also would have blown away the €17,453,800 (€335,650 per week) he is reported to make at his current deal at Madrid.

Last year, Mendes told the BBC that "someone will pay" £300m (then €396m) for Ronaldo should Real Madrid put him up for sale, but also claimed the Portuguese star had a £1 billion (€1.32bn) release clause.

Mendes was speaking in a taped segment from Dubai, where Ronaldo accepted the honour of best player at the Globe Soccer Awards.

The video was released a day after Carlos Tevez, Ronaldo's former teammate at Manchester United, signed a major deal with Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua.

It was initially thought that Tevez could make as much as £615,000 a week, but subsequent reports said the deal was closer to £226,000 weekly -- a salary of £11,752,000.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

