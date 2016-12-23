Ronaldo rejected €300m China move with €100m salary - Jorge Mendes

Cristiano Ronaldo speaks at the Globe Soccer Awards, calling 2016 the best year of his professional football career.

Cristiano Ronaldo's agent says the superstar rejected an offer from a Chinese Super League club that would have paid him over €100 million per year.

Jorge Mendes confirmed to Sky Sports Italia in an interview released on Thursday night that the unnamed club were willing to pay Real Madrid a transfer fee of €300 million.

"From China they've offered €300m to Real Madrid and more than €100m per year to the player," Mendes said.

"But money is not everything; the Spanish club is his life."

The €300m transfer fee would have nearly tripled the record €105m price that Manchester United paid Juventus for Paul Pogba in the summer.

Jorge Mendes, left, says his client Cristiano Ronaldo could have made more than €100m a year in China.

Ronaldo's proposed salary of €100m -- or €1,923,077 per week -- also would have blown away the €17,453,800 (€335,650 per week) he is reported to make at his current deal at Madrid.

Last year, Mendes told the BBC that "someone will pay" £300m (then €396m) for Ronaldo should Real Madrid put him up for sale, but also claimed the Portuguese star had a £1 billion (€1.32bn) release clause.

Mendes was speaking in a taped segment from Dubai, where Ronaldo accepted the honour of best player at the Globe Soccer Awards.

The video was released a day after Carlos Tevez, Ronaldo's former teammate at Manchester United, signed a major deal with Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua.

It was initially thought that Tevez could make as much as £615,000 a week, but subsequent reports said the deal was closer to £226,000 weekly -- a salary of £11,752,000.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.