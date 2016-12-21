Previous
Highlights
Cristiano Ronaldo says he proved doubters wrong by winning 'everything'

Cristiano Ronaldo speaks at the Globe Soccer Awards, calling 2016 the best year of his professional football career.

Cristiano Ronaldo says he has supplied proof to his doubters by winning "everything" in 2016.

Ronaldo won the Champions League with Real Madrid in May and Euro 2016 with Portugal in the summer and earlier this month claimed the Ballon d'Or as well as the Club World Cup.

The 31-year-old capped his year with another honour at the Globe Soccer Awards on Tuesday and said he was content with his accomplishments.

"Collectively and individually, it was probably my best year so far," he said in a recorded message after being named player of the year.

"We won the Champions League with Real Madrid, we won a major title with Portugal's national team for the first time, I won the Ballon d'Or, the Club World Cup. I cannot ask for more.

"The people who still doubt me, Real Madrid and the national team, they now have the proof. We won everything.

"So it has been an amazing year and I am very happy with it. I want to thank my teammates from the national team and Real Madrid."

