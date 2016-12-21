Previous
West Ham United
Manchester City
0
5
FT
AS Monaco
AC Ajaccio
2
1
FT
Veracruz
Querétaro
3:00 AM UTC
Brisbane Roar
Newcastle Jets
6:35 AM UTC
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Liam Ridgewell has drunk driving case dropped by Oregon court

Liam Ridgewell
Liam Ridgewell joined the Timbers in 2014.

The drunken driving case against Portland Timbers captain Liam Ridgewell has been dropped in the wake of a judge's decision to suppress evidence last month.

"We're disappointed, but we respect the judge's decision and acting in accordance to that," Lake Oswego city attorney Jerry Seeberger said Wednesday.

Ridgewell and Timbers teammate Jake Gleeson were arrested and charged with drunken driving offenses in Lake Oswego during the late hours of Oct. 25. Both men were also charged with refusing a breath test.

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office charged both players with driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII). Both men posted $7,500 bond that night, then apologized a day later for their arrests.

During their November court date, Judge William Bruce Shepley ruled stopping Ridgewell, who arrived on the scene only after the Gleeson was involved in a two-vehicle crash, wasn't supported by probable cause or reasonable suspicion.

And Seeberger said on Wednesday that it would have been difficult to move forward on the case in light of Shepley's ruling.

Ridgewell, a defender from England, joined the Timbers in 2014. He has spent the previous two offseasons with clubs in the English Championship.

