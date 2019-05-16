Man United season tickets sell in record time

Ross Dyer and Steve Nicol discuss the reports that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will offer the Manchester United captaincy to Paul Pogba.

Steve Nicol gives his take on the latest transfer rumours, including Manchester United's interest in goalkeeper Jan Oblak and Benfica sensation Joao Felix.

The FC guys mention Manchester United's '99 treble winners and Arsenal's '98 side when questioning if Man City are the best team of the Premier League era.

After Man United's sixth-place finish, the FC crew question if there was some merit to Jose Mourinho calling second place 'an achievement' last campaign.

Manchester United have sold out their entire total of 53,000 season tickets in record time despite a disappointing campaign which saw Jose Mourinho sacked in December and the club win just two of their last eight matches to finish sixth.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side finished 32 points behind champions Manchester City to miss out on a place in the Champions League.

United announced in March that season ticket prices had been frozen for an eighth year in a row.

Renewal letters were sent out in March with tickets selling out in a little over two months despite the on-field problems.

United will play in the Europa League next season after finishing outside the top four for the fourth time in six years since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013.

Solskjaer, who is set to undergo an overhaul of his squad this summer, has distanced himself from masterminding a title challenge next season, suggesting it would require a miracle to catch City and Liverpool.