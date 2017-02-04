Previous
Granada
Las Palmas
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 2/1  Draw: 23/10  Away: 7/5 


Braga
Estoril
9:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/9  Draw: 10/3  Away: 6/1 


VfB Stuttgart
Fortuna Düsseldorf
7:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Next


 By Ian Holyman
Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan: I am feeling liberated

Jose Mourinho hails Henrikh Mkhitaryan's progression as he continues to adapt at Manchester United.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has told SFR Sport he feels "liberated" at Manchester United after inspiring his team to a comfortable 3-0 victory at Leicester City on Sunday.

Mkhitaryan scored United's first goal and made the third for Juan Mata as the Red Devils moved to within two points of the top four.

The goal was his fifth strike in 11 competitive outings since being recalled to the side by manager Jose Mourinho.

"I felt free," Mkhitaryan said. "I had help from everywhere -- from the flanks, from behind, from up front with Ibra [Zlatan Ibrahimovic].

"I felt good. I can say that we played well. We tried to do everything the coach asked of us, and I think we managed to do that."

Mkhitaryan, signed from Borussia Dortmund in a big-money summer deal, was left out of the United side for two months earlier in the campaign.

But Mourinho insisted he had "protected" the Armenia international before recalling him in November.

"Sometimes the best way to protect the players is to not play them. Mkhi is one of those players. We protect him," the United boss said at a news conference after the Leicester game.

"Now you see the magic he does on the pitch, but I also see other things I want to see, and Mkhi is playing really well."

Ian is ESPN's French football correspondent. Twitter: @ian_holyman

