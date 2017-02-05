Man United boss Jose Mourinho hails win, backs Leicester's Claudio Ranieri

Jose Mourinho explains why he abandoned the 4-4-2 and how it affected his team's performance.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho hailed a "really important" win as his side deepened Leicester City's relegation worries with a 3-0 triumph at the King Power Stadium.

United seized control of the game with two goals in less than two minutes towards the end of the first half and added a third after the break as the demoralised Premier League champions slipped deeper into trouble.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Juan Mata were on target, and Mourinho told BBC Sport: "It was really important for us.

"We lost two points in the last match at home [against Hull] and had three consecutive draws so we needed the points.

"I am happy. We don't have a league defeat since October and, if we tried to transform the unlucky draws to victories, we would be in an amazing position."

Mourinho said he "did not look at others" as far as the battle for a place in the top four was concerned and added: "We are still in the same position but we are closer to the others, so we keep fighting."

Speaking to Sky Sports, the United boss backed under-pressure opposite number Claudio Ranieri, whose side could find themselves in the relegation zone next weekend if they lose to fellow strugglers Swansea.

"He is the FIFA coach of the year -- that is deserved," he said. "His work will be in the history of football for many years.

"People will remember him and Leicester, and that deserves respect. It doesn't matter if this season is difficult for them.

"Champions League is new for them. It is difficult. I am sure they are going to get enough points to get stability."

Meanwhile, Mourinho said he had "protected" Mkhitaryan by leaving him out of the team earlier in the season.

Mkhitaryan, whose goal was his fifth in 11 appearances, had been left out for nearly two months before returning to the side in November.

Speaking at his postmatch news conference, Mourinho said: "Sometimes the best way to protect the players is to not play them. Mkhi is one of those players. We protect him.

"Now you see the magic he does on the pitch, but I also see other things I want to see, and Mkhi is playing really well."

