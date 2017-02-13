Manchester City's Yaya Toure not giving up on catching Chelsea

Man City jumped from fifth to second thanks to their comfortable 2-0 win over Bournemouth.

Raheem Sterling and Willy Caballero are proud of Man City's win in a tough environment at Bournemouth.

BOURNEMOUTH -- Yaya Toure has said he is not ready to give up on the Premier League title race yet and feels Manchester City have the experience of coming from behind to win the title.

City closed the gap on leaders Chelsea to eight points on Monday night with a 2-0 victory at Bournemouth to secure their third successive Premier League victory.

Toure was part of the City side that were eight points behind Manchester United with six games remaining in 2012 and went onto win the title on the final day of the season.

City also overhauled Liverpool in the final two weeks of the season in 2014 to claim their second title, but Toure admits it will be harder to catch Chelsea this time around.

"We are a little bit far away from them at the moment, and the way they are playing they won't let those points go," the Ivorian midfielder told reporters.

"But we have to look forward and also remember 2012 and 2014 when we came from behind to win the trophy. We had a little bit of luck.

Yaya Toure has scored four Premier League goals this season.

"We need to show consistency, and keep winning. Our next game is in the FA Cup but then we play Sunderland in the league -- it will be another tough game away. It's a difficult, cold stadium and we have a very bad away record against them but we are in good form and can do this."

Toure said the victory at Bournemouth was crucial to turn up the pressure on Chelsea after they drew 1-1 at Burnley at the weekend.

Raheem Sterling opened the scoring in the 29th minute before a Tyrone Mings' own goal in the second half secured the three points.

The only disappointment on the night was an injury to Gabriel Jesus, who hobbled in the 15th minute with a foot injury to be replaced by Sergio Aguero, who claimed the second goal before it was later credited as an own goal.

While Jesus's injury is a setback, Toure says it shows City have the strength in depth to try to catch Chelsea.

"It's why the top teams have to keep their best players," he added. "Unfortunately Gabriel is injured but he will see the doctor.

"Kun came back and scored straight away, and it was a very important goal as well. His goal brought Bournemouth down because after that we kept the ball well and played very well.

"It was a very, very big win. It's always good to take the three points, but we are back in second place now -- that's very important, because step by step and time by time we are starting to get to what the manager wants.

"We are looking forward to the next game, and we have confidence now."

