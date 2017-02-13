Man City's Pep Guardiola 'will pray' that Gabriel Jesus injury is not serious

Sergio Aguero had to sub in for Gabriel Jesus after the young Brazilian sustained an injury.

Gabriel Jesus limped out of Manchester City's 2-0 win at Bournemouth within the opening 15 minutes on Monday.

The Brazilian forward has impressed since debuting last month following his transfer from Palmeiras, scoring three times in his first two starts.

But Gabriel suffered an apparent injury as he jumped for a cross in the Bournemouth box. His foot came down on the ankle of defender Simon Francis, and he received treatment on the pitch before walking slowly down the tunnel.

AFC Bournemouth AFC Bournemouth Manchester City Manchester City 0 2 FT Game Details GameCast

After the game, manager Pep Guardiola said Gabriel's status would not be known until Tuesday.

"Tomorrow morning we will know exactly," he told Sky Sports. "Hopefully -- I will pray tonight -- it will not be a big issue."

Gabriel's recent sharp performances had relegated Sergio Aguero to the bench the past three games, but Guardiola called upon the Argentine to lead the line in Gabriel's absence.

Gabriel Jesus could not go more than 15 minutes on Monday after picking up an injury.

Aguero's effort in front of goal helped Man City double their lead in the second half, though it was later ruled an own goal.

Guardiola had said in the lead-up to the game that he was not sure if Aguero would stay with City beyond this season, but the manager sung the forward's praises after the win.

"He played good. He fought and scored a goal for his confidence," Guardiola said.

"I'm so happy for him. He was important before the game and is still important."

Bournemouth's Francis also left the game seven minutes after Gabriel after appearing to pick up an injury. The hsots then also lost Jack Wilshere to injury in first-half stoppage time.

