Bournemouth's Eddie Howe doesn't believe Jack Wilshere's injury is serious

Previous
AFC Bournemouth
Manchester City
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Lazio
AC Milan
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Eibar
Granada
4
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Rio Ave
Maritimo
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Newcastle Jets
Melbourne Victory
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Howe: The ref made the right call

English Premier League
Read

Pep: We needed Aguero's contribution

English Premier League
Read

Defence proves costly vs. Man City

Bournemouth Player Ratings Will Kent
Read

Howe doesn't think Wilshere injury is serious

AFC Bournemouth ESPN staff
Read

Bournemouth 0-2 Manchester City

Premier League Highlights
Read

Man City shrug off Gabriel injury to win in style

The Match Nick Miller
Read

Howe: Injuries dug us in a hole

English Premier League
Read

Defence still a problem for Man City

ESPN FC TV
Read

Bournemouth 0-2 Manchester City

Premier League Highlights
Read
AFC BournemouthAFC Bournemouth
Manchester CityManchester City
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Prem: Sane hits the crossbar

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Caballero denies Ibe's chance

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: King's goal disallowed

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Sterling puts City ahead

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Sterling's shot hits the post

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Jesus subbed off with injury

Premier League Highlights
Read

Guardiola heaps praise on 'special' Wilshere

English Premier League ESPN staff
Read

Bournemouth want Wilshere to stay - Howe

AFC Bournemouth PA Sport
Read

Guardiola wary of Bournemouth upset

English Premier League
Read

Howe: Bournemouth won't fear City

English Premier League
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Bournemouth's Eddie Howe doesn't believe Jack Wilshere's injury is serious

Eddie Howe felt the first-half injuries sustained to Simon Francis and Jack Wilshere created a huge hurdle for Bournemouth.

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe says he does not believe Jack Wilshere suffered a serious injury in Monday's 2-0 defeat to Manchester City.

Both Wilshere and Simon Francis had to come off after picking up first-half injuries as Bournemouth continued their winless start to 2017.

Wilshere has played well on loan from Arsenal this season after a number of injury-plagued seasons at the Emirates, but Howe said he didn't expect the 25-year-old to miss extended time.

"Jack is just feeling his ankle. I don't think there's a major injury there," Howe said. "He just felt he couldn't move as freely as he wanted to and had a pain in his ankle, so we took him off."

AFC BournemouthAFC Bournemouth
Manchester CityManchester City
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Howe said the injuries were too much for his side to overcome against City.

"Losing both players within one half of football was a huge blow," he said. "To lose a player of Jack's quality was a huge blow. We had a go, but ultimately [City] were too good.

"Simon felt his hamstring and Jack had a pain in his ankle, we will reassess both injuries and hopefully they are nothing serious."

Jack Wilshere could not make it to half-time before coming off against Man City.

Bournemouth also had a first-half goal from Joshua King disallowed for a foul on John Stones when they were 1-0 down, but Howe agreed referee Neil Swarbrick's decision was correct.

"I thought that goal should have stood at the time, but there's a clear pull there," said the 39-year-old.

Howe's men had a few chances at goal after Raheem Sterling's equaliser, but after Sergio Aguero forced a Tyrone Mings own goal the hosts rarely threatened.

"Ultimately second goal was the killer," Howe said. "I felt we worked incredibly hard, were disciplined in defensive shape, rode our luck in stages but it was an even, competitive game. We had a few players not at 100 percent fitness.

"We have to be positive, we have a break in Premier League calendar, we have to come back refreshed to fight for survival, as that is the situation we are in."

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.