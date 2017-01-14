Man City's Vincent Kompany fit again after recovering from knee injury

Previous
Melbourne Victory
Brisbane Roar
3
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Leeds United
Derby County
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 13/8  Draw: 21/10  Away: 21/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Lille
St Etienne
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 21/20  Draw: 21/10  Away: 16/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Go Ahead Eagles
AZ Alkmaar
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/1  Draw: 3/1  Away: 8/13 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Arouca
Estoril
8:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 5/6  Draw: 9/4  Away: 15/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Tijuana
Puebla
3:00 AM UTC Jan 14, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Wellington Phoenix FC
Central Coast Mariners
6:35 AM UTC Jan 14, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Vincent Kompany

Kompany fit again after knee injury

Manchester City Jonathan Smith
Read
West Ham midfielder Dimitri Payet

Would you sign Dimitri Payet?

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Nasri: Talk of me being a trouble-maker is 'rubbish'

Sevilla FC Ian Holyman
Read

Gabriel Jesus not eligible for City debut

Manchester City Jonathan Smith
Read
Tuchel angry vs Augsburg 161220

Tuchel still 'sad' about Mhkitaryan exit

Borussia Dortmund Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Radcliffe: Anti-doping different in football

Manchester City ESPN staff
Read

Weekend Premier League predictions

Premier League ESPN staff
Read
John Stones

Stones: 'Mixed emotions' for Everton return

English Premier League ESPN staff
Read

Prem: Sunday week 21 preview

English Premier League
Read

Macintosh: Guardiola, Koeman's transition

Premier League Iain Macintosh
Read
Juan Mata opened the scoring for Man United.

UEFA report reveals 'super clubs' divide

English Premier League ESPN staff
Read
Kevin De Bruyne

City hoping to reclaim style, innovation of the past

Manchester City Simon Curtis
Read
Etihad Stadium entrance external

FA charges Man City over anti-doping rules

English Premier League Jonathan Smith
Read

Garcia leaves City to join NAC Breda on loan

Transfers Jonathan Smith
Read
Vincent Kompany

Kompany, Sane, Fernando in City training

Manchester City Jonathan Smith
Read
Kyle Walker and Danny Rose

Man United, City eye Spurs full-back duo

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Rumour Rater: Spurs duo to Manchester?

English Premier League
Read

Sagna charged with misconduct over social post

Manchester City PA Sport
Read

Sterling is thriving under Guardiola

Manchester City David Mooney
Read

City land France under-18 duo - sources

Manchester City Peter O'Rourke
Read
 By Jonathan Smith, Man City correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

Man City's Vincent Kompany fit again after recovering from knee injury

Craig Burley digs into the latest January transfer rumours with Ivan Rakitic's link to Man City headlining.

MANCHESTER -- Vincent Kompany is back in the Manchester City squad for Sunday's trip to Everton after missing the last eight weeks with a knee ligament injury.

Kompany, 30, has not played a full match this season and picked up his latest injury in just his second Premier League start this term -- when he collided with City keeper Claudio Bravo in the 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace on Nov. 19.

City boss Pep Guardiola is delighted to have the Belgium international back but told a news conference that he does not want him to be under too much pressure with the club captain plagued by persistent injuries for the past two-and-a-half seasons.

"He trained the last two or three days and played a full part in the training session. So he's back, yeah," Guardiola said. "It's the second or third time we are talking about that [Kompany's recovery].

"Hopefully he can stay for long and after I will see his level. We cannot deny how good he is at his top level. But everyone needs time when they have been injured for a long time. He has strong mentality and he knows what he has to do.

"He can concentrate on simple things, playing as a central defender, then game-by-game, week-by-week, he will achieve his level. Sometimes you need time, in this business we don't have time, but he has to feel that he has time to come back, the way he has to come back."

Kompany was included in Guardiola's Champions League squad in the first half of the season, while Yaya Toure and Aleix Garcia were left out, but he did not play in any of City's eight games in Europe.

Guardiola, who has suggested he may consider making a signing in the January transfer window, said he has not made a decision on his Champions League squad ahead of next month's round-of-16 clash with Monaco.

Vincent Kompany
Vincent Kompany has struggled with injuries in recent seasons.

Ilkay Gundogan, who is due to miss the rest of the season with a knee ligament injury, is set to drop out while young striker Kelechi Iheanacho will move onto the "B" list for homegrown players under 21 after being registered with the club for two years.

"I haven't thought about the Champions League squad yet, he [Kompany] was on the list for the first half of the season, but unfortunately he was injured and could not play," Guardiola said.

"We are going to see which players are going to be involved, everybody has a chance. Hopefully, he is able to play [in the Champions League] in the second half of the season."

City will be without the ineligible Gabriel Jesus for the trip to Goodison Park on Sunday while fellow Brazilian Fernando faces a race to be fully fit.

Kevin De Bruyne will be OK to play after missing training with flu, while John Stones will be in contention for a return to the club he left in August in a £47.4 million deal.

Guardiola says he has his full confidence in Stones, who can expect a hostile reception on his first game back.

"He is strong enough. In those terms, I don't have doubts about that," he said. "He's strong. In terms of when he misses some action, he's strong enough to play again. I would like when some players come back here, the fans of Manchester City respect the players playing for that club. I would like to feel that.

"But I'm not concerned about what Everton decide to do. Hopefully they can respect him because I know how John respects the club because they helped him to develop his performance and play in the Premier League. After what happened in the past with other players, I cannot expect absolutely everything, so I would not be surprised in those terms."

Jonathan is ESPN FC's Manchester City correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @jonnysmiffy.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.