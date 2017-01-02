Pep Guardiola ranks Man City as 'second-tier team' - co-author

Previous
AFC Bournemouth
Arsenal
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/1  Draw: 3/1  Away: 8/11 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Crystal Palace
Swansea City
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/5  Draw: 14/5  Away: 15/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Stoke City
Watford
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 3/4  Draw: 11/4  Away: 17/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Osasuna
Eibar
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Valencia
Celta Vigo
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Las Palmas
Atletico Madrid
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Deportivo La Coruña
Alavés
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Trending: Guardiola unhappy despite win

Latest ESPN staff
Read

Pep ranks City as 2nd-tier team - co-author

Manchester City Jonathan Smith
Read
Willy Caballero of Manchester City looks on during the EFL Cup Fourth Round match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford on October 26, 2016 in Manchester, England.

Caballero hails win over wrong side

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Gabriel Jesus of Palmeiras celebrates with Brazilian Series A 2016 the trophy.

Gabriel Jesus bids farewell to Palmeiras

Futebol Brasileiro ESPN staff
Read

Dyche: We played better 11 v 11

English Premier League
Read

Guardiola on 'special rules' in England

English Premier League
Read

Manchester City 2-1 Burnley

Premier League Highlights
Read

Burnley boss agrees with Fernandinho red

Burnley PA Sport
Read
Sergio Aguero

Subs Aguero and Silva spark City vs. Burnley

Manchester City Player Ratings David Mooney
Read

City's Guardiola near 'the end of my career'

Manchester City ESPN staff
Read

Mariner: City show character in win

English Premier League
Read

Pep on referees: 'It's always City's fault'

Manchester City Jonathan Smith
Read

WATCH: Pep visibly upset after match

English Premier League
Read

Aguero scores winner for 10-man Man City

The Match Nick Miller
Read

Fernandinho gets third red in six games

Manchester City ESPN staff
Read

Prem: Bravo parries Keane's chance

Premier League Highlights
Read
Manchester CityManchester City
BurnleyBurnley
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Prem: Mee's goal confirmed by technology

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Aguero scores from impossible angle

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Clichy's perfect strike puts City ahead

Premier League Highlights
Read
 By Jonathan Smith, Man City correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

Pep Guardiola ranks Man City as 'second-tier team' - co-author

Craig Burley looks to see how Pep Guardiola handles the newly added challenge of losing Fernandinho to red card suspension.

Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City are the equivalent of Spanish side Villarreal, according to renowned Spanish journalist Lu Martin.

Martin, who co-wrote a book with the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach, also said he is not surprised that Guardiola said he is already thinking about the end of his coaching career.

Guardiola's City are 10 points behind leaders Chelsea and Martin believes that he is ready for the challenge of making them the best sides in the Premier League.

"At the moment his challenge is Manchester City, who are a team like Villarreal in La Liga, for example, a team which is not one of the top sides. I am not giving my opinion, I am telling you what Guardiola thinks, they are like a second-tier team in the Premier League," Matin told Spanish radio station Cadena Ser.

"It is 30 years since Man City have won at Liverpool, for example. He sees it as a personal challenge, to compete against the biggest teams.

"In Spain and in Germany he was competing with a big team -- but in England the big teams are Chelsea, Manchester United, other teams. He has a team which is powerful but not the most powerful.

Pep Guardiola gets a little flippant when discussing Burnley's goal and the perceived lack of calling fouls in the Prem.

"He will stick out his three years in the Premier League, and then maybe some more years, as he sees it as a personal challenge."

Martin says that Guardiola faces more competition in the Premier League with many of City's rivals able to compete with them in the transfer market.

"He is in England, with a small team, we must realise that, Manchester City is not the best team in England," the journalist added.

"There are many teams which can compete financially in England. Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea [are financially stronger teams]. He has come to England to compete and he is doing that.

"He has a phrase he says -- in England there are two titles, the champion and being among the first four. But apart from that he as a coach is competing to make City win something -- the Premier, the FA Cup, something. But he sees this as part of his life journey."

Ahead of City'a 2-1 win over Burnley on Monday, Guardiola also said he was already nearing the end of a coaching career that is less than a decade old.

Martin says his next move could be to become a national team boss when he comes to an end at City.

"It was normal [thing to say]," he added. "Nobody imagines Guardiola managing forever, it has always been like that. He signed for three years at Man City and nobody thinks of him as a coach aged 70.

"His comments, that his spell as a coach was coming to an end, was about clubs. He would still have national team coach [as a future role], which is what I believe will be his next step. Where he wants to show himself, where he can look for a challenge, and he will take that on."

Jonathan is ESPN FC's Manchester City correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @jonnysmiffy.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.