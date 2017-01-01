Previous
Manchester City
Burnley
2
1
FT
Man City boss Pep Guardiola says he's 'approaching the end of my career'

A testy Pep Guardiola engages in an awkward post-match interview following his side's victory over Burnley.
The FC crew discuss Manchester City's loss to Liverpool and suggest Pep Guardiola's side could be in trouble.

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola says he does not see himself managing into his 60s, telling NBC that he is "approaching the end of my career."

In a taped interview with the American television station released on Monday, the 45-year-old said he was already nearing the end of a coaching career that is less than a decade old.

"Of course when we win, I am so happy, I am so satisfied," Guardiola said. "And I drink a good glass of wine and enjoy.

"But what I like is to imagine the next step can be better. If not, I will not be here.

"In the moment, I will feel -- and I am a little bit in that process -- I feel that the end of my career, I will be... [throws up his hands]. I will not be training in the 60 and 65 years old, so.... No, no, no, no.

"Manchester City is three years or maybe longer, but I am still approaching the end of my career, like a manager. I am pretty sure of it."

Pep Guardiola says he does not want to be a manager for another 15 years or more.

Guardiola only joined Man City in July, but he's never stayed in one place for very long as a coach as he pursues new challenges

He took over Barcelona's senior team in 2008 and won three titles in four seasons at the Camp Nou before taking a year-long sabbatical.

When he returned, he took over Bayern Munich and won three straight Bundesliga titles before moving on to the Premier League.

Asked if he had other plans outside of football, Guardiola said: "If you are looking for me, I'm on the golf course. I will be there."

