Philippe Coutinho, Loris Karius may face Southampton - Jurgen Klopp

LIVERPOOL -- Jurgen Klopp has said Philippe Coutinho should be fit enough to take a place in Liverpool's squad for Wednesday's EFL Cup semifinal first leg with Southampton.

The Brazilian was pictured back in first-team training on Friday as he stepped up his recovery from ankle ligament damage sustained in November.

"I think Phil is fit enough for being part of the squad," Klopp told a news conference ahead of the game at Southampton. "That means then that it could be minutes, but it depends on the game, of course.

Southampton Southampton Liverpool Liverpool 7:45 PM UTC Leg 1 Game Details GameCast

Lineups and Stats

"He's on a very good way. It was six or seven weeks [of him being out], something like this, which is long.

"He needs minutes in training especially but then, of course, as soon as possible minutes in games. We will see how we do it. There's no final decision made until now.

"I think today was the third complete session he did with the team so tomorrow again will be the fourth. It's not that many, but for being in the squad, I think it's enough so we will see."

Philippe Coutinho could make his return to action against Southampton.

On the fitness of Joel Matip, James Milner and captain Jordan Henderson, Klopp added: "All good. New injuries? No. All the rest are on their way back, all close - it's different.

"Joel took his first steps, if you want, in team training. 'Millie,' no issues anymore.

"'Hendo' is on a very good way because he's really a mentally strong guy. [His heel is] still painful I think, but he's doing well so we will see what we can do with him. Hopefully [he'll be involved in] Thursday's team training."

Meanwhile, the Reds boss said it is "likely" second-choice goalkeeper Loris Karius will keep his place in the starting XI for the encounter with Claude Puel's side.

The German endured a quiet afternoon in Sunday's goalless draw against Plymouth Argyle, with the League Two side only managing one shot on target throughout the 90 minutes.

Klopp, who has had a policy of rotating his keepers for the cup competitions this season, was asked if Karius would play at Southampton, having not had much of a chance to prove himself on the weekend.

"Unfortunately even the Plymouth goalkeeper didn't have that much to do!" Klopp joked. "No final decision until now, but it's pretty likely that Loris will play again.

"It makes sense and it's a fair response to training performances. It's likely, not sure."

