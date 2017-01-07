Philippe Coutinho returns to training with Liverpool after ankle injury

Previous
Athletic Bilbao
Barcelona
2
1
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
West Ham United
Manchester City
7:55 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
AS Monaco
AC Ajaccio
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Veracruz
Querétaro
3:00 AM UTC Jan 7, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Brisbane Roar
Newcastle Jets
6:35 AM UTC Jan 7, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Alonso: Pressure nothing new for Pep

English Premier League
Read

Coutinho returns to training with Liverpool

Liverpool Glenn Price
Read
LiverpoolLiverpool
Plymouth ArgylePlymouth Argyle
1:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Klopp: Reds just as hungry for Cups

English FA Cup
Read
Daniel Sturridge

Klopp: Sturridge could resume training on Friday

Liverpool Glenn Price
Read

Karius, Gomez in line for Liverpool starts

Liverpool Glenn Price
Read

Liverpool's Chirivella loaned to Go Ahead Eagles

Transfers Glenn Price
Read
Spartak Moscow midfielder Quincy Promes

Should Liverpool sign Quincy Promes?

FC United Michael Yokhin
Read

Will the top clubs chase the FA Cup?

FA Cup John Brewin
Read

#FCDebate: Best Prem player so far

ESPN FC TV
Read

Extra Time: Luis Enrique in trouble?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Leicester's Mahrez wins CAF player of year

Blog - Football Africa ESPN staff
Read

Rumour Rater: Sturridge to Arsenal?

International
Read

Stars with contracts ending this summer

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Liverpool's Ilori to join Reading - source

Transfers Glenn Price
Read

Firmino planning long stay at Liverpool

Liverpool Glenn Price
Read

Karius could become 'great' - James

Liverpool PA Sport
Read

PSG play down Sakho, Alario speculation

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read

Klopp may need to forget the cups

Liverpool Steven Kelly
Read

No loan for Liverpool's Gomez - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read
 By Glenn Price, Liverpool correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

Philippe Coutinho returns to training with Liverpool after ankle injury

The FC crew debate which player has been the player of the year in the Premier League through 20 matches.
After a game where Liverpool squandered a chance for three points, the FC crew are interested in how the Reds recover.

Liverpool have been given a huge boost as Philippe Coutinho was pictured back in first-team training.

The Brazilian forward has been out on the sidelines injured after he sustained ankle ligament damage in the win over Sunderland back in November.

Coutinho took part in a session at the club's Melwood training complex on Friday afternoon as he steps up his recovery in the hope to be fit for next week's Premier League showdown with Manchester United at Old Trafford.

After first discovering the extent of his injury, the 24-year-old initially hoped he could make a return for the Anfield New Year's Eve clash with Manchester City, but that game ultimately came too soon.

Speaking at a news conference on Friday morning, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp ruled Coutinho out of contention for Sunday FA Cup tie with Plymouth Argyle but said that he was in a "very good way."

Meanwhile, Daniel Sturridge was also pictured taking part in the training session after he looks to have overcome a knock to his right ankle.

The striker was an an injury concern after he limped off in Monday's 2-2 draw with Sunderland and had been unable to train in the past week.

Glenn is ESPN FC's Liverpool correspondent. You can follow him on Twitter: @GlennPrice94.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.