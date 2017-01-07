Philippe Coutinho returns to training with Liverpool after ankle injury

The FC crew debate which player has been the player of the year in the Premier League through 20 matches.

Liverpool have been given a huge boost as Philippe Coutinho was pictured back in first-team training.

The Brazilian forward has been out on the sidelines injured after he sustained ankle ligament damage in the win over Sunderland back in November.

Coutinho took part in a session at the club's Melwood training complex on Friday afternoon as he steps up his recovery in the hope to be fit for next week's Premier League showdown with Manchester United at Old Trafford.

After first discovering the extent of his injury, the 24-year-old initially hoped he could make a return for the Anfield New Year's Eve clash with Manchester City, but that game ultimately came too soon.

�� Now this is a #FridayFeeling boost!



The Magician and Deadly Dan in full training today. �� pic.twitter.com/8PnY8pjyDo - Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 6, 2017

Speaking at a news conference on Friday morning, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp ruled Coutinho out of contention for Sunday FA Cup tie with Plymouth Argyle but said that he was in a "very good way."

Meanwhile, Daniel Sturridge was also pictured taking part in the training session after he looks to have overcome a knock to his right ankle.

The striker was an an injury concern after he limped off in Monday's 2-2 draw with Sunderland and had been unable to train in the past week.

Glenn is ESPN FC's Liverpool correspondent. You can follow him on Twitter: @GlennPrice94.