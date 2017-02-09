Leicester City's Claudio Ranieri confident he can navigate 'sharks'

Following a vote of confidence from Leicester's board, the FC crew discuss what's plaguing Claudio Ranieri and his players.

On Tuesday, Ranieri received a vote of confidence from the Leicester's owners, who pledged their "unwavering support" for Ranieri amid a highly disappointing defence of their Premier League title.

The former Chelsea and Juventus boss, whose team are just one point above the drop zone after Sunday's 3-0 home defeat to Manchester United, says the public backing was more for the benefit of the media, who he described as "sharks."

Reports also surfaced recently that Ranieri has been losing his grip on the dressing room after confusing players with tactics and team selection, but he says everything is normal.

"Now there are a lot of sharks, and I am on the windsurfer," he told a number of national newspapers ahead of Leicester's FA Cup fourth-round replay with Derby. "I accept this. This is our life.

"Last season was a fairytale, this season is not a fairytale, but it is OK. Now it is important to be positive without bad, bad words.

"It is the same as last season. I speak the same s----y English and they understand me. It's important that they understand me. We try to do our best but this season everything is wrong but we are still fighting and that is my strength.

Claudio Ranieri's Leicester have won only five league games this season.

"That is important for me to see how they speak together, how they speak with me to try to improve some situations, what we are doing well and not doing well. We speak every time about what we need to improve and it's okay, with all my staff and everybody.

"I say to my players: 'My door is always open.' Sometimes I come to them and sometimes they come to me. It's a fantastic relationship. They understand everything well. I think this [club statement] is for you, not for me, because I know the idea of the chairman of the club and everybody."

At the weekend, Leicester travel to Swansea City -- the team directly below them in the table -- but more immediately the Foxes face Championship promotion hopefuls Derby in an FA Cup replay on Wednesday night.

Ranieri must decide whether to make changes to his team with Sunday's crucial clash at the Liberty Stadium looming large.

"Derby are a big team and move the ball very well, it will be tough," said Ranieri. "I have to protect some players who need to recover and rest. Also, I want to give the opportunity to the other players."

Derby boss Steve McClaren, who was sacked amid Newcastle's relegation battle last season, defended Ranieri.

"After what Ranieri did for Leicester last season, there should be a statue of him outside the stadium," McClaren said. "What they achieved was phenomenal, unbelievable, a miracle, a once-in-a-lifetime achievement that should be appreciated and celebrated."