Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
8:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Bayern Munich
VfL Wolfsburg
ESPN3 7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Montpellier
AS Monaco
6:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Paris Saint-Germain
Lille
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
AS Roma
Fiorentina
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Wigan Athletic
Norwich City
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Chiapas
América
2:00 AM UTC Feb 8, 2017
Game Details
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Leicester City: Claudio Ranieri has our 'unwavering support'

The FC panel get deep on whether Claudio Ranieri's failings this season should see him sacked despite last season's highs.
Leicester finds themselves just outside the bottom three in the Prem table, the FC panel dive into the cause of their fall.

Leicester City have issued Claudio Ranieri a vote of confidence, saying he has the club's "unwavering support" following speculation surrounding his future.

A Leicester statement read: "In light of recent speculation, Leicester City Football Club would like to make absolutely clear its unwavering support for its first team manager, Claudio Ranieri.

"While there is a collective appreciation from everyone at the club that recent form needs to improve, the unprecedented success achieved in recent seasons has been based firmly on stability, togetherness and determination to overcome even the greatest of challenges.

"The entire club is and will remain united behind its manager and behind its players, collectively and firmly focused on the challenges ahead."

More to follow...

