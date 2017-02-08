Leicester City: Claudio Ranieri has our 'unwavering support'

The FC panel get deep on whether Claudio Ranieri's failings this season should see him sacked despite last season's highs.

Leicester finds themselves just outside the bottom three in the Prem table, the FC panel dive into the cause of their fall.

Leicester City have issued Claudio Ranieri a vote of confidence, saying he has the club's "unwavering support" following speculation surrounding his future.

A Leicester statement read: "In light of recent speculation, Leicester City Football Club would like to make absolutely clear its unwavering support for its first team manager, Claudio Ranieri.

CLUB STATEMENT: #lcfc would like to make absolutely clear its unwavering support for Claudio Ranieri: https://t.co/N4fqYbMlfT pic.twitter.com/CENZOZgCDW - Leicester City (@LCFC) February 7, 2017

"While there is a collective appreciation from everyone at the club that recent form needs to improve, the unprecedented success achieved in recent seasons has been based firmly on stability, togetherness and determination to overcome even the greatest of challenges.

"The entire club is and will remain united behind its manager and behind its players, collectively and firmly focused on the challenges ahead."

More to follow...