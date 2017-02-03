Previous
Granada
Las Palmas
7:45 PM UTC
Braga
Estoril
9:00 PM UTC
VfB Stuttgart
Fortuna Düsseldorf
7:15 PM UTC
Leicester City
Manchester United
0
3
FT
 By Ian Holyman
Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri not worried about being sacked

Claudio Ranieri discusses Leicester's lack of confidence after suffering their 13th league defeat of the season.
Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has been disappointed to say the least with the reigning champions' form all season.
ESPN FC's Paul Mariner puts a bow on Man United's thrashing of Leicester City and breaks down the updated table.
Man United's comfortable away win helps them inch closer to the top four, while Leicester stay in danger of the drop zone.

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has told SFR Sport he does not fear the sack despite the Premier League champions being in danger of relegation.

Leicester were beaten 3-0 by Manchester United on Sunday, slipping to a fourth straight top-flight defeat. It is a disastrous run in which they have failed to find the net once, and now find themselves 16th in the table, just a point above the bottom three.

Despite Ranieri having guided the Foxes to a miraculous title win last May, serious questions about his future are now being raised

However, British media reports suggest Ranieri has the backing of influential members of the club, such as director of football Jon Rudkin, and the Italian does not feel his job is in jeopardy. 

"No, no, no, no ...The chairman and I are very, very close. No, no, no, no," Ranieri, who was named FIFA Coach of the Year last month, said.

The former Chelsea boss reportedly told his title-winning squad they should demand a new manager themselves if they were not happy with him.

Despite the loss to United, however, Ranieri insisted he had seen signs the squad still backs him.

"Things are good. We battled right till the end, which shows the team is completely united," he added.

"Yes, it's imperative, because we play against Swansea [on Sunday] who are in the same position as us, so it's very important."

Leicester City are the first Premier League team to fail to score in the first five matches of a calendar year and the only side in the top four English tiers to have failed to score in the league in 2017.

Ian is ESPN's French football correspondent. Twitter: @ian_holyman

Comments

